Red Sox vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 3:14 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads.

Red Sox vs Astros Game Info

Boston Red Sox (60-51) vs. Houston Astros (62-48)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SCHN

Red Sox vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-132) | HOU: (+112)

BOS: (-132) | HOU: (+112) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+152) | HOU: +1.5 (-184)

BOS: -1.5 (+152) | HOU: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 6-6, 5.72 ERA vs Colton Gordon (Astros) - 4-3, 4.74 ERA

The probable pitchers are Walker Buehler (6-6) for the Red Sox and Colton Gordon (4-3) for the Astros. Buehler's team is 10-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Buehler's team has a record of 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros have a 6-6-0 ATS record in Gordon's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Astros have played while the underdog on the moneyline for five of Gordon's starts this season, and they won every game.

Red Sox vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (53.7%)

Red Sox vs Astros Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +112 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Astros Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +152 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -184.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Astros contest on Aug. 2 has been set at 9.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Astros Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 39 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious 17 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 50 of their 110 opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 61-49-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have won 62.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (20-12).

Houston has a record of 12-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (70.6%).

The Astros have played in 109 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-60-4).

The Astros have collected a 55-54-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with an OBP of .331, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .462. He's batting .265 on the season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 47th in slugging.

Duran will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs, six walks and 10 RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 21 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Trevor Story has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Story takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 76 hits, batting .247 this season with 33 extra-base hits.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has a slugging percentage of .462, a team-best for the Astros. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 47th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has racked up 105 hits with a .381 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .326 while slugging .491.

He is second in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Yainer Diaz is hitting .252 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .259 with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 29 walks.

Red Sox vs Astros Head to Head

8/1/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/21/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/11/2024: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/10/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/30/2023: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/29/2023: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/28/2023: 13-5 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

