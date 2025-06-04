Sovereignty: Belmont Stakes Odds, History and Predictions

The 2025 Belmont Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 8 three-year-old horses is set.

Sovereignty burst onto the Triple Crown with a win at the Kentucky Derby before sitting out Preakness. Let's take a look at the Sovereignty race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

Sovereignty Belmont Odds and Post Position

Sovereignty's Belmont morning line odds are 2-1.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Hill Road Irad Ortiz Jr. Chad Brown 10-1 2 Sovereignty Junior Alvarado William I. Mott 2-1 3 Rodriguez Mike Smith Bob Baffert 6-1 4 Uncaged Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 30-1 5 Crudo John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 15-1 6 Baeza Flavien Prat John Shirreffs 4-1 7 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy 8-5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sovereignty Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Bill Mott helped Sovereignty capture 1st at last month’s Kentucky Derby -- Mott’s third career Triple Crown win. Mott previously won Belmont in 2010 with Drosselmeyer and trained the 2nd-place horse here in 1999 and 2019.

Jockey Junior Alvarado rode Sovereignty to victory at the Kentucky Derby and has finished top 20 in earnings each of the past five years.

Sovereignty Race History

Sovereignty has been dominant since October of last year, winning three of four starts and reaching a 94 Speed Score in each.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 5/3/2025 Churchill Downs Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1) 1 103 3/29/2025 Gulfstream Park Curlin Florida Derby presented by Hill 'n' Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1) 2 94 3/1/2025 Gulfstream Park Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 1 98 10/27/2024 Churchill Downs Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) 1 99 9/27/2024 Belmont At The Big A Maiden Special Weight 2 84 8/24/2024 Saratoga Maiden Special Weight 4 73

Sovereignty Belmont Prediction and Pick

Sovereignty is right behind Journalism in the Belmont Stakes odds and is a worthy challenger after besting them at the Kentucky Derby. They reached a career-best 103 Speed Score in the win, so the arrow is firmly pointed up.

Having not raced at Preakness, Sovereignty will be fresher than Journalism. They may need to unlock an even higher gear to win Belmont, but there’s certainly upside with their 2-1 morning line odds.

heck out FanDuel TV’s Dubbs Anderson and Caleb Keller break down Sovereignty and the Belmont Stakes below.

