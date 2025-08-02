Mets vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 4:18 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the New York Mets playing the San Francisco Giants.

Mets vs Giants Game Info

New York Mets (62-48) vs. San Francisco Giants (55-55)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and NBCS-BA

Mets vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-190) | SF: (+160)

NYM: (-190) | SF: (+160) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+106) | SF: +1.5 (-128)

NYM: -1.5 (+106) | SF: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 7-3, 2.00 ERA vs Kai-Wei Teng (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-3) to the mound, while Kai-Wei Teng will answer the bell for the Giants. Senga and his team have a record of 10-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Senga starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-4. Teng and his team were underdogs on the moneyline in every game he pitched a season ago.

Mets vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (61.8%)

Mets vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while New York is a -190 favorite at home.

Mets vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are +106 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -128.

Mets vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Giants contest on Aug. 2, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Mets vs Giants Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 48, or 64.9%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 16-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 45 of their 105 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 51-54-0 in 105 games with a line this season.

The Giants have compiled a 20-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.8% of those games).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the 110 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-56-5).

The Giants have collected a 46-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.8% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .248 with 84 walks and 75 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .486.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 27th in slugging.

Pete Alonso has 106 hits, which is best among New York batters this season. He's batting .260 with 50 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among all qualifying players, he is 76th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.428) powered by 40 extra-base hits.

Brandon Nimmo has 19 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has racked up an on-base percentage of .375 and has 105 hits, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .254 and slugging .454.

He is 87th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Jung Hoo Lee has 23 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 37 walks while hitting .247. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is currently 108th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Willy Adames is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 51 walks.

Heliot Ramos is slugging .421 to pace his team.

Mets vs Giants Head to Head

8/1/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/27/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/25/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/26/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2024: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/24/2024: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2024: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2024: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

