Heart of Honor: Belmont Stakes Odds, History and Predictions

The 2025 Belmont Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 8 three-year-old horses is set.

Heart of Honor made their Triple Crown debut at Preakness and finished fifth. Let's take a look at the horse's race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

Heart of Honor Belmont Odds and Post Position

Heart of Honor's Belmont morning line odds are 30-1.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Hill Road Irad Ortiz Jr. Chad Brown 10-1 2 Sovereignty Junior Alvarado William I. Mott 2-1 3 Rodriguez Mike Smith Bob Baffert 6-1 4 Uncaged Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 30-1 5 Crudo John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 15-1 6 Baeza Flavien Prat John Shirreffs 4-1 7 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy 8-5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Heart of Honor Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Jamie Osborne was a jockey himself in the 90's before transitioning to trainer. His most successful horse prior to Heart of Honor has been Toast of New York, who placed 2nd in the 2014 Breeder's Cup Classic.

The trainer's daughter, Saffie Osborne, will be jockeying Heart of Honor. Her first start in the U.S. was at Preakness this year. In 2024, she became the first woman to win a race at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

Heart of Honor Race History

This horse has been dominant on the Meydan Racecourse; most notably, placing 2nd in the UAE Derby. Most recently, Heart of Honor placed fifth at Preakness.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 5/17/25 Pimlico Pimlico Preakness Stakes (Gr. 1) 5 97 4/5/25 Meydan Racecourse Meydan Racecourse UAE Derby Sponsored By Jumeirah (Gr. 2) 2 N/A 2/21/25 Meydan Racecourse Meydan Racecourse Al Bastakiya Presented By DP World 2 N/A 1/24/25 Meydan Racecourse Meydan Racecourse UAE Two Thousand Guineas Presented By Longines (Gr. 3) 2 N/A 1/10/25 Meydan Racecourse Meydan Racecourse Allowance 1 N/A 12/6/24 Meydan Racecourse Meydan Racecourse Conditions 1 N/A 10/21/24 Southwell Southwell Novice Weight For Age 2 N/A

Heart of Honor Belmont Prediction and Pick

The Preakness Stakes was the first time that Heart of Honor has finished worse than second place: this horse has proven to be both consistent and competitive.

It may run into some trouble keeping up with major competitors such as Journalism and Sovereignty but, at 30-1, it presents an intriguing opportunity for bettors.

Check out FanDuel TV's coverage of the Heart of Honor and the Osbourne family here:

