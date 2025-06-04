Journalism: Belmont Stakes Odds, History and Predictions

The 2025 Belmont Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 8 three-year-old horses is set.

Journalism dominated the other two Triple Crown races, placing 2nd at the Kentucky Derby and winning Preakness. Let's take a look at the Journalism race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

Journalism Belmont Odds and Post Position

Journalism's Belmont morning line odds are 8-5.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Hill Road Irad Ortiz Jr. Chad Brown 10-1 2 Sovereignty Junior Alvarado William I. Mott 2-1 3 Rodriguez Mike Smith Bob Baffert 6-1 4 Uncaged Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 30-1 5 Crudo John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 15-1 6 Baeza Flavien Prat John Shirreffs 4-1 7 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy 8-5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Journalism Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Michael McCarthy has previously found success in the Triple Crown. He trained Rombauer, which won Preakness and placed 3rd at Belmont in 2021.

This year has been jockey Umberto Rispoli's most successful year to date. He won Preakness while riding Journalism and placed 2nd at the Kentucky Derby. Prior to this year, Rispoli has placed at various Breeders' Cup events, most recently in the 2024 Mile aboard Johannes.

Journalism Race History

Journalism has been dominant early in their career, winning four of the five starts prior to the Triple Crown races.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 5/17/25 Pimlico Preakness Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 109 5/3/25 Churchill Downs Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1) 2 101 4/5/25 Santa Anita Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 1 108 3/1/25 Santa Anita DK Horse San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) 1 110 12/14/24 Los Alamitos Thoroughbred Los Alamitos Futurity (Gr. 2) 1 106 11/17/24 Del Mar Maiden Special Weight 1 105 10/27/24 Santa Anita Maiden Special Weight 3 83

Journalism Belmont Prediction and Pick

Journalism has had the top recent form of any horse in the field, recording a 105+ speed score in four of its last five races.

Journalism reached a speed score of 109 during its win at Pimlico. Although, Sovereignty did not race in Preakness. The last time these two horses faced each other was at the Kentucky Derby when Journalism finished 2nd to Sovereignty.

Journalism is a favorite for good reason, but it will interesting to witness how this rematch plays out.

Hear from Rispoli about his ride at Preakness on FanDuel TV below.

