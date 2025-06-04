Rodriguez: Belmont Stakes Odds, History and Predictions

The 2025 Belmont Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 8 three-year-old horses is set.

Rodriguez hit his stride on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, most recently winning the Wood Memorial Stakes.

Rodriguez Belmont Odds and Post Position

Rodriguez's Belmont morning line odds are 6-1.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Hill Road Irad Ortiz Jr. Chad Brown 10-1 2 Sovereignty Junior Alvarado William I. Mott 2-1 3 Rodriguez Mike Smith Bob Baffert 6-1 4 Uncaged Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 30-1 5 Crudo John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 15-1 6 Baeza Flavien Prat John Shirreffs 4-1 7 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy 8-5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rodriguez Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Bob Baffert has 3 wins at the Belmont Stakes. His most recent win was with Justify, who won the Triple Crown in 2018.

Jockey Mike E. Smith has also won at Belmont 3 times. He was the jockey riding Justify during each Triple Crown race that year.

Rodriguez Race History

Rodriquez has two wins in five starts — Wood Memorial Stakes and the Maiden Special Weight at Santa Anita.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 4/5/25 Aqueduct Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino (Gr. 2) 1 111 3/1/25 Santa Anita DK Horse San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) 3 92 2/1/25 Santa Anita Robert B. Lewis Stakes (Gr. 3) 2 101 1/4/25 Santa Anita Maiden Special Weight 1 105 11/23/24 Del Mar Maiden Special Weight 2 88

Rodriguez Belmont Prediction and Pick

Rodriguez hit an impressive speed score of 111 during their last race in April. Although, we haven't seen this horse perform on the Triple Crown stage yet. They missed both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness due to a foot bruise.

While Rodriguez has proven to hit impressive speeds, it's difficult to know how they will perform against competitors like Sovereignty and Journalism.

Hear from Smith about his last race with Rodriguez on FanDuel TV below.

