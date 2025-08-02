Yankees vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 4:18 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Miami Marlins taking on the New York Yankees.

Marlins vs Yankees Game Info

Miami Marlins (53-55) vs. New York Yankees (60-50)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and YES

Marlins vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-116) | NYY: (-102)

MIA: (-116) | NYY: (-102) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-194) | NYY: -1.5 (+160)

MIA: +1.5 (-194) | NYY: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Marlins vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 3-3, 3.07 ERA vs Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 1-1, 4.91 ERA

The probable starters are Eury Perez (3-3) for the Marlins and Cam Schlittler (1-1) for the Yankees. Pérez's team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Perez's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Yankees have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Schlittler's starts. The Yankees were the moneyline underdog for one Schlittler start this season -- they won.

Marlins vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (51.4%)

Marlins vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Yankees, Miami is the favorite at -116, and New York is -102 playing on the road.

Marlins vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Yankees are +160 to cover, while the Marlins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Yankees Over/Under

The over/under for Marlins-Yankees on Aug. 2 is 8. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Marlins vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win four times (36.4%) in those contests.

This season Miami has been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 47 of 104 chances this season.

In 104 games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 63-41-0 against the spread.

The Yankees have gone 6-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, New York has a record of 5-7 (41.7%).

The Yankees have played in 109 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-54-6).

The Yankees have covered 44% of their games this season, going 48-61-0 ATS.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers leads Miami in OBP (.376) and total hits (103) this season. He's batting .297 batting average while slugging .573.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Otto Lopez has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 93rd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging in the major leagues.

Lopez enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with an RBI.

Xavier Edwards has hit one homer with a team-high .360 SLG this season.

Edwards heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBIs.

Agustin Ramirez has 15 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Ramirez has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger is hitting .282 with 20 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Bellinger takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Anthony Volpe has 23 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 36 walks while batting .223. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He is 152nd in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Trent Grisham is batting .250 with nine doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 48 walks.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .280 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Marlins vs Yankees Head to Head

8/1/2025: 13-12 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-12 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/10/2024: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/9/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/8/2024: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/13/2023: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/12/2023: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/11/2023: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

