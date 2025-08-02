Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 4:18 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Texas Rangers.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (59-52) vs. Texas Rangers (57-54)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and RSN

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-190) | TEX: (+160)

SEA: (-190) | TEX: (+160) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+112) | TEX: +1.5 (-134)

SEA: -1.5 (+112) | TEX: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 8-6, 3.19 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Rangers) - 9-6, 3.22 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (8-6) for the Mariners and Merrill Kelly (9-6) for the Rangers. Castillo and his team have a record of 10-12-0 against the spread when he starts. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-7. The Rangers have gone 9-10-0 ATS in Kelly's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Kelly's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (50.6%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

The Mariners vs Rangers moneyline has Seattle as a -190 favorite, while Texas is a +160 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rangers. The Mariners are +112 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -134.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Rangers game on Aug. 2, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 40 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won three of five games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 108 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 46-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have gone 19-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.5% of those games).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

In the 110 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-63-2).

The Rangers have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 60-50-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 104 hits and an OBP of .365 this season. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .609.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is second in slugging.

Raleigh has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .248 with 20 doubles, 36 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .572 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 103rd, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Suarez has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles.

Josh Naylor is batting .288 with a .442 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Naylor enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He ranks 136th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Semien takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Josh Smith's .350 OBP and .411 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .273.

He is 48th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Corey Seager is batting .266 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 46 walks.

Adolis Garcia has 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 23 walks while batting .225.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

8/1/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/31/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/29/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/28/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/3/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/2/2025: 13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/13/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/12/2025: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

