Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2
Odds updated as of 4:18 p.m.
The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Texas Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Rangers Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (59-52) vs. Texas Rangers (57-54)
- Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and RSN
Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-190) | TEX: (+160)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+112) | TEX: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 8-6, 3.19 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Rangers) - 9-6, 3.22 ERA
The probable starters are Luis Castillo (8-6) for the Mariners and Merrill Kelly (9-6) for the Rangers. Castillo and his team have a record of 10-12-0 against the spread when he starts. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-7. The Rangers have gone 9-10-0 ATS in Kelly's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Kelly's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.
Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (50.6%)
Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline
- The Mariners vs Rangers moneyline has Seattle as a -190 favorite, while Texas is a +160 underdog on the road.
Mariners vs Rangers Spread
- The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rangers. The Mariners are +112 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -134.
Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Rangers game on Aug. 2, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Mariners have come away with 40 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Seattle has won three of five games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 108 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mariners have posted a record of 46-62-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rangers have gone 19-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.5% of those games).
- Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.
- In the 110 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-63-2).
- The Rangers have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 60-50-0 ATS.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 104 hits and an OBP of .365 this season. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .609.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is second in slugging.
- Raleigh has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .248 with 20 doubles, 36 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .572 with an on-base percentage of .319.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 103rd, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage sixth.
- Suarez has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles.
- Josh Naylor is batting .288 with a .442 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.
- Naylor enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .310.
- He ranks 136th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.
- Semien takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.
- Josh Smith's .350 OBP and .411 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .273.
- He is 48th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Corey Seager is batting .266 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 46 walks.
- Adolis Garcia has 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 23 walks while batting .225.
Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head
- 8/1/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 7/31/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 6/29/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 6/28/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 6/27/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/4/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/3/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/2/2025: 13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/13/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/12/2025: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
