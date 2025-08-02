Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 3:15 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.

This matchup is between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (55-54) vs. Minnesota Twins (51-58)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and MNNT

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-158) | MIN: (+134)

CLE: (-158) | MIN: (+134) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170)

CLE: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 7-9, 4.31 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-6, 5.28 ERA

The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (7-9) against the Twins and Bailey Ober (4-6). Bibee and his team have a record of 12-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Bibee's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-4. The Twins are 7-8-0 ATS in Ober's 15 starts with a set spread. The Twins have a 3-3 record in Ober's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (54.5%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -158 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Twins are -170 to cover, and the Guardians are +140.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Guardians-Twins on Aug. 2, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 28, or 65.1%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 8-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 106 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 106 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 55-51-0 against the spread.

The Twins have put together a 13-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Minnesota has a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of its games).

In the 105 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-56-6).

The Twins have put together a 52-53-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 119 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .518. He's batting .298.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Steven Kwan has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .287 and slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Kwan has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .279 with three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Carlos Santana is batting .230 with a .345 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Santana heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 73 hits, an OBP of .315 plus a slugging percentage of .474.

Manzardo takes a 10-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .455 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach is batting .242 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 115th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 105th and he is 109th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .255 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Brooks Lee has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .253.

Kody Clemens is batting .213 with six doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

8/1/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/21/2025: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/1/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/30/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/28/2025: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

