Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2
Odds updated as of 3:15 p.m.
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Twins Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (55-54) vs. Minnesota Twins (51-58)
- Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CLEG and MNNT
Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-158) | MIN: (+134)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 7-9, 4.31 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-6, 5.28 ERA
The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (7-9) against the Twins and Bailey Ober (4-6). Bibee and his team have a record of 12-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Bibee's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-4. The Twins are 7-8-0 ATS in Ober's 15 starts with a set spread. The Twins have a 3-3 record in Ober's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (54.5%)
Guardians vs Twins Moneyline
- Minnesota is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -158 favorite at home.
Guardians vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Twins are -170 to cover, and the Guardians are +140.
Guardians vs Twins Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7 has been set for Guardians-Twins on Aug. 2, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been victorious in 28, or 65.1%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 8-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 106 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 106 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 55-51-0 against the spread.
- The Twins have put together a 13-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.2% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Minnesota has a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of its games).
- In the 105 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-56-6).
- The Twins have put together a 52-53-0 record ATS this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 119 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .518. He's batting .298.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
- Steven Kwan has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .287 and slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.
- Kwan has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .279 with three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.
- Carlos Santana is batting .230 with a .345 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.
- Santana heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.
- Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 73 hits, an OBP of .315 plus a slugging percentage of .474.
- Manzardo takes a 10-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .455 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.
Twins Player Leaders
- Trevor Larnach is batting .242 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 115th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 105th and he is 109th in slugging.
- Ryan Jeffers is batting .255 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Brooks Lee has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .253.
- Kody Clemens is batting .213 with six doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
Guardians vs Twins Head to Head
- 8/1/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/21/2025: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/1/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/30/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/28/2025: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/19/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/16/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
