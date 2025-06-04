Crudo: Belmont Stakes Odds, History and Predictions

The 2025 Belmont Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 8 three-year-old horses is set.

Crudo is a new entry into the 2025 Triple Crown but enters fresh off a pair of 1st-place finishes. Let's take a look at the Crudo race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Stay updated on the latest Belmont odds as we approach The Test of the Champion!

New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose!

Crudo Belmont Odds and Post Position

Crudo's Belmont morning line odds are 15-1.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Hill Road Irad Ortiz Jr. Chad Brown 10-1 2 Sovereignty Junior Alvarado William I. Mott 2-1 3 Rodriguez Mike Smith Bob Baffert 6-1 4 Uncaged Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 30-1 5 Crudo John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 15-1 6 Baeza Flavien Prat John Shirreffs 4-1 7 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy 8-5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Crudo Horse Trainer and Jockey

Crudo is one of two contenders which trainer Todd Pletcher is responsible for at the Belmont Stakes. Pletcher is a 2021 Hall of Fame inductee and eight-time Eclipse Outstanding Trainer award winner. He has won Belmont six times and placed 2nd nine times.

Jockey John R. Velazquez is a Hall of Famer with six Triple Crown wins -- two of which have come at Belmont. A regular among the yearly top 10 earners, Velazquez rode Sandman to a 3rd-place finish at Preakness last month.

Crudo Race History

Crudo only has three races to their name, but they've raced well of late with a pair of wins attached to 99 and 100 Speed Scores.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 5/17/2025 Pimlico Spendthrift Farm Sir Barton Stakes (Black Type) 1 100 4/19/2025 Keeneland Maiden Special Weight 1 99 2/8/2025 Gulfstream Park Maiden Special Weight 4 74

Crudo Belmont Prediction and Pick

With a pair of fast wins in their last two starts, Crudo makes for an interesting longshot at 15-1.

While it's a lot to expect Crudo to outright win here, but they have the right trainer/jockey combination to make some noise. Given recent performance, Crudo is certainly worth a second look heading into Saturday.

Check out FanDuel TV’s Dubbs Anderson and Caleb Keller break down Crudo and the Belmont Stakes below.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.