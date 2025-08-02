Phillies vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2
Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.
On Saturday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Detroit Tigers.
Phillies vs Tigers Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (62-47) vs. Detroit Tigers (64-47)
- Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSDET
Phillies vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-116) | DET: (-102)
- Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-210) | DET: -1.5 (+172)
- Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Phillies vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 9-4, 2.56 ERA vs Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 10-3, 2.09 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (9-4) to the mound, while Tarik Skubal (10-3) will answer the bell for the Tigers. When Wheeler starts, his team is 10-11-0 against the spread this season. Wheeler's team has won 73.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-5). The Tigers have a 10-9-0 record against the spread in Skubal's starts. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Skubal start this season -- they lost.
Phillies vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Phillies win (62.8%)
Phillies vs Tigers Moneyline
- Detroit is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -116 favorite at home.
Phillies vs Tigers Spread
- The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Tigers are +172 to cover, while the Phillies are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Phillies vs Tigers Over/Under
- Phillies versus Tigers on Aug. 2 has an over/under of 6.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.
Phillies vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (64.6%) in those games.
- Philadelphia has a record of 50-28 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 102 opportunities.
- The Phillies have an against the spread record of 51-51-0 in 102 games with a line this season.
- The Tigers have won 13 of the 30 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.3%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Detroit has a 10-16 record (winning only 38.5% of its games).
- The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times this season for a 50-50-5 record against the over/under.
- The Tigers have collected a 53-52-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.5% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has 102 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .253 batting average and a slugging percentage of .573.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.428) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 79th.
- Bryce Harper has 80 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.370/.490.
- Nick Castellanos has 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.
- Castellanos has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Gleyber Torres has an on-base percentage of .374, a team-high for the Tigers. He's batting .275 and slugging .425.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 42nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.
- Riley Greene's 115 hits and .520 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- He is currently 44th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Spencer Torkelson is hitting .237 with 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks.
- Zach McKinstry is batting .268 with 16 doubles, eight triples, nine home runs and 38 walks.
Phillies vs Tigers Head to Head
- 8/1/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/26/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/25/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/24/2024: 8-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 6/8/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 6/6/2023: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/5/2023: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
