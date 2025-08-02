Phillies vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Detroit Tigers.

Phillies vs Tigers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (62-47) vs. Detroit Tigers (64-47)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSDET

Phillies vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-116) | DET: (-102)

PHI: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-210) | DET: -1.5 (+172)

PHI: +1.5 (-210) | DET: -1.5 (+172) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 9-4, 2.56 ERA vs Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 10-3, 2.09 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (9-4) to the mound, while Tarik Skubal (10-3) will answer the bell for the Tigers. When Wheeler starts, his team is 10-11-0 against the spread this season. Wheeler's team has won 73.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-5). The Tigers have a 10-9-0 record against the spread in Skubal's starts. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Skubal start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (62.8%)

Phillies vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -116 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Tigers are +172 to cover, while the Phillies are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Tigers Over/Under

Phillies versus Tigers on Aug. 2 has an over/under of 6.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Phillies vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (64.6%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 50-28 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 102 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 51-51-0 in 102 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have won 13 of the 30 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Detroit has a 10-16 record (winning only 38.5% of its games).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times this season for a 50-50-5 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have collected a 53-52-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.5% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 102 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .253 batting average and a slugging percentage of .573.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.428) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 79th.

Bryce Harper has 80 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.370/.490.

Nick Castellanos has 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Castellanos has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has an on-base percentage of .374, a team-high for the Tigers. He's batting .275 and slugging .425.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 42nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene's 115 hits and .520 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is currently 44th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .237 with 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks.

Zach McKinstry is batting .268 with 16 doubles, eight triples, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Phillies vs Tigers Head to Head

8/1/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/25/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2024: 8-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/8/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/6/2023: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/5/2023: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

