Baeza: Belmont Stakes Odds, History and Predictions

numberFire Racing

Baeza: Belmont Stakes Odds, History and Predictions

The 2025 Belmont Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 8 three-year-old horses is set.

Baeza was a late addition to this year's Kentucky Derby field as an alternate and finished in 3rd place. Let's take a look at the horse's race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Stay updated on the latest Belmont odds as we approach The Test of the Champion!

New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose!

Baeza Belmont Odds and Post Position

Baeza's Belmont morning line odds are 4-1.

Post
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
1Hill RoadIrad Ortiz Jr.Chad Brown10-1
2SovereigntyJunior AlvaradoWilliam I. Mott2-1
3RodriguezMike SmithBob Baffert6-1
4UncagedLuis SaezTodd Pletcher30-1
5CrudoJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher15-1
6BaezaFlavien PratJohn Shirreffs4-1
7JournalismUmberto RispoliMichael McCarthy8-5

Baeza Trainer and Jockey

2005 Kentucky Derby-winning trainer John A. Shirreffs is responsible for three Triple Crown top-threes prior to Baeza.

Baeza has one of the top jockeys in the field in Flavien Prat. Prat won the Eclipse Award Outstanding Jockey in 2024, during which he ranked 1st among all jockeys in earnings. He placed 3rd at Belmont last year while riding Sierra Leone.

Baeza Race History

Most recently, Baeza placed 3rd at the Kentucky Derby this year and skipped the Preakness Stakes.

They've posted compelling speed scores over their last three races, which also includes a 2nd-place finish at the Santa Anita Derby in early April.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Figure
5/3/25Churchill DownsKentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1)101
4/5/25Santa AnitaSanta Anita Derby (Gr. 1)107
2/14/25Santa AnitaMaiden Special Weight 104
1/4/25Santa AnitaMaiden Special Weight 94
12/1/24Del MarMaiden Special Weight 82

Baeza Belmont Prediction and Pick

With arguably the top jockey in racing and encouraging recent speed scores, Baeza is certainly a top contender at the 2025 Preakness. At 4-1 odds, there's a lot to like about including this horse in an exacta or trifecta bet.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

