Baeza: Belmont Stakes Odds, History and Predictions

The 2025 Belmont Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 8 three-year-old horses is set.

Baeza was a late addition to this year's Kentucky Derby field as an alternate and finished in 3rd place. Let's take a look at the horse's race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Stay updated on the latest Belmont odds as we approach The Test of the Champion!

New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose!

Baeza Belmont Odds and Post Position

Baeza's Belmont morning line odds are 4-1.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Hill Road Irad Ortiz Jr. Chad Brown 10-1 2 Sovereignty Junior Alvarado William I. Mott 2-1 3 Rodriguez Mike Smith Bob Baffert 6-1 4 Uncaged Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 30-1 5 Crudo John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 15-1 6 Baeza Flavien Prat John Shirreffs 4-1 7 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy 8-5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Baeza Trainer and Jockey

2005 Kentucky Derby-winning trainer John A. Shirreffs is responsible for three Triple Crown top-threes prior to Baeza.

Baeza has one of the top jockeys in the field in Flavien Prat. Prat won the Eclipse Award Outstanding Jockey in 2024, during which he ranked 1st among all jockeys in earnings. He placed 3rd at Belmont last year while riding Sierra Leone.

Baeza Race History

Most recently, Baeza placed 3rd at the Kentucky Derby this year and skipped the Preakness Stakes.

They've posted compelling speed scores over their last three races, which also includes a 2nd-place finish at the Santa Anita Derby in early April.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 5/3/25 Churchill Downs Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1) 3 101 4/5/25 Santa Anita Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 2 107 2/14/25 Santa Anita Maiden Special Weight 1 104 1/4/25 Santa Anita Maiden Special Weight 2 94 12/1/24 Del Mar Maiden Special Weight 9 82

Baeza Belmont Prediction and Pick

With arguably the top jockey in racing and encouraging recent speed scores, Baeza is certainly a top contender at the 2025 Preakness. At 4-1 odds, there's a lot to like about including this horse in an exacta or trifecta bet.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.