Matthew Golden Brings Speed and Upside to the Packers' Offense

For the first time since 2002, the Green Bay Packers drafted a wide receiver in the first round, selecting Matthew Golden out of Texas.

What are the Packers getting in Golden?

Matthew Golden's Combine Results and College Stats

Golden is one of the incoming rookies who did nothing but improve his draft stock after the college football season ended. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Golden put on a show, recording the fastest 40-yard dash (4.29 seconds) and fastest 10-yard split (1.49 seconds) among wide receivers who participated in the event.

As for Golden's on-field production, his numbers didn't jump off the page upon transferring from Houston to Texas in 2024, finishing with 58 catches, 987 receiving yards, and 9 receiving touchdowns. Among wideouts with 50-plus targets in college football last season, Golden registered just the 94th-most yards per route run (2.10), via PFF.

While Golden never posted a 1,000-yard campaign throughout his collegiate career, Texas QB Quinn Ewers had an underwhelming season from under center in 2024, so I'm intrigued by what Golden can achieve with NFL-level quarterback play.

Even with inconsistent numbers throughout his college tenure, Golden's combine results and athletic skill-set are exactly why he was a riser leading up to the draft -- and why the Packers took him in Round 1.

What Should We Expect From Matthew Golden's Rookie Season?

Once again, Golden didn't put up elite production in college, combining for only 1,975 receiving yards and 134 receptions across his three seasons at Houston and Texas. However, he certainly enters the NFL with a massive ceiling due to his uncanny speed and improved ability to come down with receptions down the field.

Just a season ago, Golden notched the third-highest reception rate (59.1%) among wideouts who earned 20-plus targets of 20-plus yards, which is impressive for a receiver who is listed shorter than six-foot. Golden also accrued the 19th-most yards per reception (19.6) and 18th-most yards per route run (12.81) on intermediate passes (throws of 10-19 yards) among receivers with 20-plus targets in that area, proving he can excel at all levels of the field.

It could take some time for Golden to get adjusted to begin his rookie campaign, but the potential is there for him to have a notable first year -- and career -- in the NFL. Golden is listed at +1900 to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.