The Jaguars Gave Up A Haul for Travis Hunter's Two-Way Potential in the 2025 NFL Draft

Talents like Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter simply don't exist. As Hunter built his 2024 Heisman Trophy campaign, it became pretty obvious that his unique skillset would go very, very early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Some might have not expected it would happen in this fashion, though. The Jacksonville Jaguars gave up No. 5, No. 36, and No. 126 in this year's draft -- plus a 2026 1st round pick -- to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for No. 2, No. 104, and No. 200. Then, they took their next face of the franchise at No. 2 overall.

With that said, let's dive into our full reaction for Hunter's draft spot, including his rookie year outlook.

Travis Hunter NFL Draft Profile

FanDuel Research's full NFL Draft profile for Travis Hunter is available, but let's quickly review why he went No. 2 overall in this year's draft.

Of players with at least 75 targets, Hunter finished an impressive 30th in yards per route run (2.51 YPRR) and finishes with 15 touchdown catches. That alone would make the case for an elite NFL Draft prospect in conjunction with excellent ball skills and tremendous break in and out of routes.

However, you also add that his 90.1 grade in coverage from Pro Football Focus (PFF) was ninth among all Division I players with at least 100 snaps, and that's how he brought home so much hardware in college. Teams only threw at him 44 times in 2024, and he still secured 4 picks.

With versatility to contribute at a high level on both sides of the ball, Hunter fills two immediate needs for his new franchise.

I've called him the potential Shohei Ohtani of American football, and that comparison translates to a sky-high ceiling at both positions regardless of how his long-term career progresses for what best suits his strengths, durability, and well-being.

Hats off to the Jaguars for getting aggressive and just taking the generational athlete at such a premium pick.

Hunter's Rookie Year Outlook

With Hunter's unique skillset, it's not insane to think he could become the first (and maybe only ever?) player to win rookie accolades on both sides of the ball.

That's a massive leap, but Trevor Lawrence has supported tremendous production in prior years, and Hunter could be a huge part of turning around numberFire's worst schedule-adjusted pass defense a season ago.

However, he'll walk right into a spot to produce. Hunter should occupy a primary receiving role next to Brian Thomas Jr., but his greater impact likely comes as Jacksonville's immediate best corner on the roster. Hunter is the third-shortest player in the offensive ROTY market (+600) and sixth-shortest (+1000) in the defensive ROTY market:

AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 Travis Hunter +600 View more odds in Sportsbook

AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 Travis Hunter +1000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Still, the odds might be stacked against him in the awards market. Just three cornerbacks have won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in the last 10 years. They averaged 5.0 interceptions in their first campaign. Only two wideouts have won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in the last decade as the award skews toward quarterbacks, and Cam Ward will be the starter in Tennessee right away.

Is Hunter's name recognition -- and potentially doing something we've never seen before -- going to earn special attention in these markets? It's quite possible. He's a special player.

