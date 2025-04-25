Omarion Hampton Has Top-End Fantasy Football Upside With the Chargers

Few players leaped like Omarion Hampton following the NFL Combine. After posting standout numbers, Hampton was consistently mocked in the first round. For example, our Austin Swaim's 2025 NFL Mock Draft from April forecasted Hampton to be selected 32nd overall.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel seemed to separate himself as 2025's second-best running back. It played out that way as he came off the board at No. 22 to the Los Angeles Chargers. With that said, how does Hampton fit in his new home?

Omarion Hampton NFL Draft Profile

There's little worry about if Hampton is capable of producing big numbers coming into his rookie season. In 2023, he erupted for 1,504 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, and 222 receiving yards. His production only increased to 1,660 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, and 373 receiving yards. Plus, Hampton was efficient by logging 5.9 yards per rushing attempt in both seasons.

Our Omarion Hampton NFL Draft Profile highlighted a few of his strengths, including elite contact balance paired with the ability to break tackles. His ability in the open space further adds to his potential as a receiver.

Furthermore, Hampton logged a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at 6 foot, 221 pounds. His leg drive was shown off by a 38-inch vertical jump and 10' broad jump, as well.

Hampton has every down potential paired with good measureables. His first-round grade feels warranted, but what does it mean for his rookie season?

Hampton's Rookie Year Outlook

Offensive Rookie of the Year has been reserved for quarterbacks and wide receivers over the last six seasons. However, nine running backs have still won the award since 2000. Considering Hampton's first-round grade and ability to take on big roles, this shouldn't be overlooked. FanDuel Sportsbook's Offensive Rookie of the Year odds currently have Hampton with the seventh-shortest odds (+1600) to bring home the hardware:

L.A. used a veteran duo, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, to weather the storm at running back a year ago, but Hampton finally gives Jim Harbaugh a legitimate, dynamic threat at running back. That's pretty scary for the rest of the league when those two combined for 1,400 scrimmage yards behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

Even going several picks later than Ashton Jeanty, Hampton's situation next to Justin Herbert is significantly better, and he currently has very little competition for carries. It's possible the Bolts double dip in this generational running back class, though.

In fantasy football, he immediately has a path to an RB1 sort of season. He's got every ingredient you want -- especially with WR and TE acquisitions likely coming later in this draft for Los Angeles.

Hampton has a three-down skillset and has to be thrilled to be joining an improving environment coming off a playoff appearance. With a legitimate running game, the Chargers might take one step closer to toppling the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

