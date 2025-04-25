What Kind of Impact Will Abdul Carter Have on the Giants' Defense?

Throughout the 2025 NFL Draft process, Abdul Carter of Penn State was regarded as the top defensive-end/edge prospect. As expected, Carter came off the board quickly in Round 1, with the New York Giants nabbing him with the No. 3 pick.

Let's dive into our full reaction for Carter's draft spot, including his rookie year outlook.

Abdul Carter NFL Draft Profile

Carter elected to not work out at the NFL Combine, but it did not hurt his stock.

After primarily playing off-ball linebacker in his first two seasons at Penn State, Carter quickly became college football's best defensive end in 2024. His production -- 24 tackles for loss (TFL) and 12.0 sacks -- earned him NFL.com's top production score among edge rushers in the 2025 class.

Of course, Carter has all the traits you want in an elite defensive end prospect, too. We went more in depth on his upside in our Abdul Carter NFL Draft Profile. In short, he has elite first-step quickness and athleticism paired with a repertoire of pass-rush moves. Carter truly has some Micah Parsons in his game -- in addition to donning the same number at Penn State.

Carter's Rookie Year Outlook

Carter's rookie potential feels similar to Will Anderson Jr. from the 2023 draft, Aidan Hutchinson from the 2022 draft, or Chase Young from the 2020 draft. These were all elite prospects with extremely productive numbers in college.

Carter is not like Travon Walker, who was the No. 1 pick in 2023. While Carter does have ideal measurables -- such as standing at 6-foot-3, 252 pounds -- he also has the production. For comparison, Walker had only 7 TFLs and 6.0 sacks in his final collegiate season. Carter is not purely a developmental project; he has the tools to produce immediately.

This explains Carter sitting as the favorite to Defensive Rookie of the Year (+280), per the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 Abdul Carter +240 Jalon Walker +700 Mason Graham +750 View more odds in Sportsbook

