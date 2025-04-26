TreVeyon Henderon Will Make Noise in Fantasy Football as the Patriots' Second Option

Apart of the loaded 2025 running back class, TreVeyon Henderson was regarded as one of the top tailbacks for most of the process. Despite putting up eye-popping numbers like his counterparts, Henderson's combine numbers and speed still holds massive upside.

Henderson may lack a workhorse skillset due to some injury history, but the Ohio State product still possesses an all-around skillset. However, his potential success seemed to heavily rely on his destination. After being drafted by the New England Patriots with the 38th pick, what is Henderson's rookie outlook shaping up?

TreVeyon Henderson NFL Draft Profile

As a reminder, here is TreyVeon Henderson's full NFL Draft profile on FanDuel Research. Let's quickly review why he was a top pick on Friday.

Dating back to ranking as as the top running back of the 2021 class, Henderson has been hailed for his speed. We saw that since his very first game as a Buckeye, for Henderson took a screen pass 70+ yards to the end zone in his debut game.

Since then, his production was up and down as injuries seemed to consistently be present over his first three collegiate seasons. However, Henderson was healthy for his final season at OSU, partially thanks to Quinshon Judkins splitting the snaps.

This looks to be the blueprint for Henderson's success in the pros. Joining a split backfield while keeping his touches to around 15 per game seems ideal for maximizing his potential.

Comparison to Jahmyr Gibbs have been tossed around as Henderson has similar game-breaking speed with his 4.43-second 40-yard dash. Additionally, Henderson logged a 38.5-inch vertical leap and 10'8", earning him NFL.com's top athleticism score in this loaded running back class.

Henderson is oozing with talent, making his early second-round selection more than worth it.

Henderson's Rookie Year Outlook

As mentioned, much of Henderson's potential goes hand-in-hand with his fit. If he ends up in a Gibbs-like role, Offensive Rookie of the Year could be in the picture should the Patriots' offense skyrocket in Drake Maye's sophomore season.

Now that it's official, his fit in New England is seamless. Rhamondre Stevenson can play the early-down role that Judkins did with the Ohio State Buckeyes. No. 4 pick Will Campbell should vastly improved the Pats' chances to win up front on 1st and 2nd down for him.

Henderson, then, can slide in on passing downs and big spots -- just as Gibbs does. TreVeyon is a significantly better pass protector, though, and his durability shouldn't come into question if kept in that role.

Many contenders, like the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos, were rumored to consider Henderson's services. He's a playmaker with a modern NFL skillset. Especially in PPR leagues, expect Henderson to be a popular fantasy football "sleeper" with big-play upside that can earn him additional touches throughout the year.

New England has lacked playmakers in this offense since Julian Edelman retired. Henderson is that for a coach, Mike Vrabel, that would love to pound the rock.

Which futures stand out to you this offseason? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.