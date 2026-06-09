NHL
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 4
The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7)
- Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ABC
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-110)
|Hurricanes (-110)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (56%)
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Hurricanes. The Golden Knights are +220 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -280.
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Hurricanes on June 9 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- Carolina is the underdog, -110 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -110 favorite at home.