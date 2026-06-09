Golden Knights vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 4

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ABC

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-110) Hurricanes (-110) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (56%)

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Hurricanes. The Golden Knights are +220 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -280.

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Hurricanes on June 9 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Moneyline

Carolina is the underdog, -110 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -110 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!