Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Best Bets: Predictions & Odds for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

NHL Best Bets In Summary

Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Under 5.5 Goals

Frederik Andersen Over 21.5 Saves

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final continues tonight as the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 2 at Lenovo Center. Vegas leads the series 1-0 after a dramatic 5-4 win in Game 1, stealing home-ice advantage and extending its playoff winning streak to seven games.

FanDuel’s NHL odds market has Carolina listed as the Game 2 favorite, with the Hurricanes around -150 on the moneyline and Vegas around +130. The puck line has Golden Knights +1.5 heavily juiced, while the total is set at 5.5 goals.

This is a fascinating betting spot because Game 1 produced plenty of offense, but the underlying setup points toward a tighter Game 2. Both goalies struggled in the opener, with Frederik Andersen allowing 5 goals on 23 shots and Carter Hart also grading poorly by goals saved above expected. That kind of goaltending volatility is unlikely to repeat at the same level, especially with both coaching staffs expected to emphasize defensive structure.

Carolina still has the stronger overall profile. The Hurricanes entered the Stanley Cup Final at 12-1 in the postseason, and their identity remains built around forechecking pressure, shot volume, defensive layers and strong penalty killing. Game 1 got away from them after they built a 2-0 lead, but Carolina still has the depth to respond at home.

Vegas deserves full respect. The Golden Knights won both regular-season meetings against Carolina, just swept Colorado in the Western Conference Final, and now own a 1-0 series lead. Their top-end talent is producing, with Mitch Marner, Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl, Mark Stone and Brett Howden all capable of changing a game. Vegas also showed tremendous composure in Game 1 by overcoming an early deficit and closing the game late.

Still, Game 2 profiles as a Carolina response spot. The Hurricanes are unlikely to lose defensive detail two games in a row at home, and Andersen should bounce back after one of his worst performances of the postseason.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NHL Betting Picks and Best Bets: Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game 2

Step-by-Step Betting Analysis

1. Game 1 result: Vegas stole home ice, but Carolina has bounce-back value

Vegas won Game 1 by a 5-4 score after falling behind 2-0 early. That result matters, but it should not completely override the full-series handicap. Carolina had lost only once before Game 1 and has consistently been one of the best defensive teams in the playoffs.

The Hurricanes now face their first real pressure point of the postseason. Falling behind 2-0 at home before the series shifts to Vegas would be a major problem, so Carolina should bring a sharper, more conservative effort in Game 2.

2. Goaltending should normalize

Game 1 was not a clean goalie game. Andersen finished with only 18 saves, while Hart also allowed 4 goals. The opener generated more than 6 expected goals combined, but both teams are too well-coached and too structured to let Game 2 become another track meet.

Andersen’s broader playoff profile remains strong, and Carolina’s defensive system usually limits second chances. Hart has been excellent during Vegas’ run and gives the Golden Knights a real chance to keep this close, but expecting another 9-goal game is aggressive.

3. Carolina has the deeper defensive structure

The Hurricanes are at their best when they control the neutral zone and force opponents to dump pucks into pressure. Their blue line, led by Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns, Shayne Gostisbehere and Alexander Nikishin, gives them puck movement and defensive stability.

Vegas can absolutely counterpunch, but Carolina’s Game 2 adjustment should be to reduce east-west mistakes and make the Golden Knights work through layered pressure instead of transition gaps.

4. Vegas’ top-end talent keeps the puck line attractive

Vegas has too much scoring depth to be ignored. Marner and Eichel drive play at an elite level, while Hertl, Stone, Dorofeyev, Barbashev and Howden give the Golden Knights multiple finishing options.

That is why Vegas +1.5 is still viable despite Carolina being the preferred winner. The Golden Knights have already proven they can win in Raleigh, and they have won seven straight playoff games. Even if Carolina responds, this game projects as tight.

5. Head-to-head history supports a competitive game

Vegas won both regular-season meetings against Carolina and also took Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. That gives the Golden Knights a clear matchup confidence edge. But Carolina’s postseason dominance and home-ice urgency make Game 2 a different handicap.

The most likely script is not a blowout either way. It is Carolina pushing harder defensively, Vegas staying dangerous in transition, and the game being decided late.

Best Bet #1: Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline

Moneyline Carolina Hurricanes Jun 5 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Carolina is the best side for Game 2. The Hurricanes are still the more complete team, and this is a classic home bounce-back spot after losing Game 1.

The key reason to back Carolina is structure. The Hurricanes are unlikely to allow the same rush chances and defensive breakdowns that hurt them in the opener. Rod Brind’Amour’s team usually responds well after poor defensive games, and Andersen should be better after allowing 5 goals on 23 shots.

Carolina also has the depth advantage. Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Andrei Svechnikov, Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall and Nikolaj Ehlers give the Hurricanes multiple offensive layers. If they control shot volume and avoid unnecessary penalties, they should be the better five-on-five team.

Vegas is dangerous, but at home in a near must-win spot, Carolina is the right moneyline pick.

Best Bet #2: Under 5.5 Goals

Total Goals Under Jun 5 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Game 1 went over easily, but that actually creates value on the under in Game 2. Both teams should tighten up defensively after a chaotic opener, and both goaltenders are strong candidates for positive regression.

Carolina has gone under in a large majority of its recent games, and its best path to winning is not trading chances with Vegas. The Hurricanes want sustained offensive-zone pressure, controlled exits and disciplined defensive layers. Vegas, meanwhile, is comfortable playing lower-event hockey with a lead in the series.

The total is set at 5.5, so the risk is always a 3-3 overtime path. But the most likely score range is 3-2 or 2-1, especially if special teams stay relatively quiet.

Best Bet #3: Frederik Andersen Over 21.5 Saves

60 Min Frederik Andersen Total Saves Frederik Andersen - Over Jun 5 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the best player prop angle for Game 2. Andersen only made 18 saves in Game 1, but Vegas generated enough quality looks to suggest he will be busier again.

The Golden Knights are not a low-threat offense. Marner, Eichel, Hertl, Stone, Dorofeyev and Howden give Vegas scoring options across multiple lines, and the team has shown it can create offense even when trailing. Carolina may control possession, but Vegas does not need 35 shots for Andersen to clear this number.

At 21.5 saves, the bar is manageable. If Vegas gets to 24 or more shots, which is a reasonable expectation in a Stanley Cup Final game, Andersen has a nice path to the over, especially if he rebounds from Game 1.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.