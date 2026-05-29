NHL Picks Today: Best Bets, Prediction and Props for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 5

Top NHL Picks for May 29, 2026

The Carolina Hurricanes host the Montreal Canadiens tonight in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final, with Carolina holding a 3-1 series lead and sitting one win away from the Stanley Cup Final.

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Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best Bet #1: Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline

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The moneyline price is steep, but Carolina is the most reliable side in Game 5. The Hurricanes have won three straight games in the series, just shut out Montreal 4-0, and return home with a chance to clinch.

Carolina’s biggest edge is defensive control. The Hurricanes have limited Montreal’s clean zone entries, reduced high-danger looks and forced the Canadiens into low-percentage perimeter shots. That matters in an elimination-style game where structure usually beats volatility.

Montreal has enough skill to make this competitive, but the Hurricanes have been the more consistent team at 5-on-5 and have the stronger goaltending profile with Andersen. If you are looking for the safest NHL bet today, Carolina moneyline is the top play.

Best Bet: Hurricanes ML (-240)

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The under is the best total bet for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 5. Carolina’s defensive system has taken over this series, and Montreal has struggled to create quality chances.

Game 4 finished 4-0, but that score still stayed under 5.5. The Hurricanes are comfortable winning low-event playoff games, and Montreal’s path to extending the series is not a track meet. The Canadiens need Dobes to keep them close, slow the pace and limit Carolina’s transition game.

This matchup projects as another tight-checking playoff game. Carolina should control possession, but Montreal’s offensive struggles make it difficult to see both teams combining for six or more goals unless special teams or empty-net scoring gets out of hand.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 Goals (-110)

Best Bet #3: Carolina Hurricanes -1.5

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For bettors looking for plus-money value, Carolina -1.5 is the best upside play. The Hurricanes are at home, have all the momentum and have already shown they can separate from Montreal when their forecheck gets rolling.

The puck line also fits the likely game script. If Carolina leads late, Montreal will have to pull the goalie and push aggressively to keep its season alive. That creates empty-net potential and gives the Hurricanes a clearer path to a multi-goal win.

Carolina’s depth is another major factor. The Canadiens rely heavily on their top line and young defensemen, while the Hurricanes can create pressure across all four lines. That depth edge becomes even more important in Game 5, especially with Montreal coming off consecutive seven-game series before this round.

Best Bet: Hurricanes -1.5 (+106)

Final Score Prediction

Hurricanes 3, Canadiens 1

Carolina has the edge in lineup depth, goaltending, defensive structure and home ice. Montreal is capable of making this uncomfortable, but the Hurricanes are the stronger betting side to close out the series.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.