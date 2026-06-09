Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Best Bets: Predictions & Picks for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

NHL Best Bets In Summary

Hurricanes Moneyline (-113)

Seth Jarvis Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (-102)

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final continues tonight as the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NHL Picks, Props and Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 4

Best Bet #1: Hurricanes Moneyline (-113)

Moneyline Carolina Hurricanes Jun 10 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Carolina Hurricanes have been competitive throughout the series despite falling behind 2-1. The Hurricanes split the first two games and nearly stole Game 3 before the Vegas Golden Knights survived in double overtime. Carolina's depth and forechecking pressure have consistently created scoring chances, and desperation should be a major factor with the team facing a potentially insurmountable 3-1 deficit if it loses again. The betting market has also shown respect for the Hurricanes, listing them as a slight road favorite entering Game 4.

60 Min Seth Jarvis Shots on Goal Seth Jarvis - Over Jun 10 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jarvis has been one of Carolina's most dangerous offensive players throughout the postseason and delivered the overtime winner in Game 2. With the Hurricanes likely playing aggressively from the opening puck drop, their top-line forwards should see plenty of opportunities. Jarvis' willingness to shoot from anywhere in the offensive zone makes the over on his shots-on-goal prop an appealing option in a game where Carolina needs offense.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.