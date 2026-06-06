NHL Picks and Predictions: Will the Hurricanes Ride the Momentum in Game 3?

Game 3 Best Bets In Summary

Under 5.5 Goals

Mark Stone 1+ Points

After a thrilling Game 2, the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights meet up tonight in Game 3, with puck drop set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Which betting picks stand out for today's game?

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Picks for Game 3

1+ Points 1+ Points Mark Stone -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Stone is in an elite scoring rhythm right now, and you can expect Vegas to lean heavily on him in this pivotal Game 3. He scored a goal in Game 2 on the road in Raleigh and now returns home to T-Mobile Arena, where he's netted a goal in three straight playoff games. He's got six points across the past six games.

Carolina has given up scoring chances in tight windows against elite Vegas forwards throughout the series, and Stone's net-front presence and board play make him a natural fit to capitalize on these opportunities. Expect him to be a focal point in Vegas's attack, particularly on a Golden Knights team that needs to establish offensive rhythm early.

Total Goals Under Jun 7 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Carolina has controlled the pace of this series with a dominant 63.3 Corsi For percentage in 5-on-5 play, which typically translates to lower-scoring affairs. The first two games in Raleigh were high-drama contests, but Game 2 was a two-goal affair into the third period before things got wild.

Carter Hart has been exceptional at T-Mobile Arena, posting a .929 save percentage and 6.82 goals saved above expected across eight playoff games at home. This is a goaltender playing at an elite level when it matters most, and his presence should keep Vegas from allowing soft goals. Freddie Andersen has also been solid for Carolina, and neither team is showing signs of collapsing defensively despite the offensive bursts in the first two contests.

I think it's a little flukey that the first two games have been so high-scoring. I like the under tonight.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.