NHL Picks and Predictions for Today: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 6 Best Bets, Props

NHL Game 6 Best Bets In Summary

Hurricanes Moneyline

Under 5.5 Goals

Sebastian Aho 1+ Points

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final continues tonight as the Vegas Golden Knights battle the Carolina Hurricanes with Carolina ahead 3-2 in the series.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Picks and Props for Game 6

Moneyline Carolina Hurricanes Jun 15 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Carolina Hurricanes have won three of the last four games in the series and have consistently controlled play at five-on-five. The Hurricanes have also received elite performances from captain Jordan Staal, who has scored in five straight games, while their special teams have been a major advantage. With the Vegas Golden Knights facing elimination pressure and dealing with injury concerns, Carolina looks capable of finishing the job today.

Total Goals Under Jun 15 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Closeout games tend to tighten up, and both teams know what's at stake. Carolina's defensive structure has been excellent throughout the playoffs, and if they grab an early lead, they'll likely focus on limiting chances rather than trading goals. While there have been some high-scoring games in this series, I think the under wins out in Game 6.

1+ Points 1+ Points Sebastian Aho (CAR) -138 View more odds in Sportsbook

Aho remains one of Carolina's key cogs, and he picked up another point in Game 5. He's heavily involved in both even-strength and power-play situations. That combined with his playmaking ability gives him a few paths to notching a point -- something he's done in four straight games.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.