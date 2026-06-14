Stanley Cup Predictions Game 6: Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Best Bets, Odds & Props

Carolina one win from their first Cup since 2006. Staal scored in every game. Hart is historically bad. Here are the best bets for tonight's elimination game in Vegas.

The Carolina Hurricanes are one win from their first Stanley Cup since 2006, heading to T-Mobile Arena where their captain Jordan Staal has been the most unstoppable force in this series. Carter Hart has been historically poor in net for Vegas, William Karlsson is out with a wrist injury, and Carolina's 5-on-5 dominance has only grown stronger. FanDuel Research: "Carolina looks capable of finishing the job today." Here are the five best bets for tonight's potential Cup-clincher.

⭐ Bet #1: Hurricanes to Win (-115)

Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline Game 6 · Series -400 to win Cup · First Cup since 2006 CAR Win -115 FanDuel Research + Yahoo + SI + Covers all pick CAR Won 3 of last 4 — 5-on-5 dominant all series Karlsson OUT — VGK missing key depth piece Hart .856 SV% — historically bad Finals goaltending FanDuel Research makes the case clearly: "The Carolina Hurricanes have won three of the last four games in the series and have consistently controlled play at five-on-five. With the Vegas Golden Knights facing elimination pressure and dealing with injury concerns, Carolina looks capable of finishing the job today." The injuries are real — William Karlsson is out with a wrist injury, which removes a reliable 5-on-5 contributor from a Golden Knights depth that was already being outmatched. Carter Hart has surrendered at least four goals in all five Finals games — the first goalie in history to do so across five consecutive Cup Final games. His .856 SV% and 5.06 goals saved below expected is one of the worst goaltending performances in modern Finals history. At -115, nearly even money for the series leader with superior goaltending, 5-on-5 dominance, and a historic scorer on a roll, this is the most comfortable pick on the card.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Hurricanes Moneyline (-115) — Game 6

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🎯 Bet #2: Over 5.5 Goals (~+100)

Total Goals Over 5.5 Game 6 · Line back down to 5.5 from 6.5 in G5 Over 5.5 ~+100 Over hit in 4 of 5 games — series avg 7.8 goals SportsLine projects 6.3 goals — clear Over OddsShark + CBS + Yahoo all back the Over Line dropped back to 5.5 — value restored The total sits back at 5.5 after briefly rising to 6.5 for Game 5 — and that reset creates immediate value. SportsLine's model projects 6.3 total goals after 10,000 simulations. OddsShark is emphatic: "I'm riding an OVER that has hit four times already." Yahoo Sports adds: "The two teams have combined for 39 goals with six or more in all five games, and with the potential for earlier empty-net situations in an elimination game, I'm anticipating another high-scoring bout." The fundamental driver of the Over remains intact: Carter Hart is still in net for Vegas. His historic offensive struggles mean Carolina can score freely — the 4 goals he allowed in Game 5 were actually his best game of the series. Lineups.com notes the Over 1.5 first-period goals has hit in 8 of the last 10 Hurricanes games. VGK desperately needs to score in an elimination game, creating an environment where both sides push the pace. At near-even money on a series that has gone Over in 4 of 5, this is excellent value.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Over 5.5 Goals (~+100) — Game 6

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⚡ Bet #3: Jordan Staal Anytime Goal Scorer

Jordan Staal — Anytime Goal Hurricanes C · Conn Smythe Favorite -125 · 6 goals this series Anytime Goal ~+200 Scored in ALL 5 Finals games — first since Beliveau 1958 35% shooting rate vs Hart — 6 goals on 17 shots OddsShark + SI back him specifically as top prop Conn Smythe at -125 but goal scorer pays triple Jordan Staal became the first player to score in the first five games of a Stanley Cup Final since Jean Beliveau in 1958 — arguably the greatest individual scoring streak in Finals history in the modern era. OddsShark names him as their top single prop: "I'm going to make bank again. He's scored six goals on 17 shots against Carter Hart. That's a 35% scoring rate. And who Staal faces between the pipes in Vegas isn't about to change." SI.com makes the value case: "Staal is a minus-odds favourite to win the Conn Smythe. I'd rather take him to score a goal — which would probably lock up the trophy in a win — at more than triple the price." His anytime goal odds have barely moved despite the historic streak. Facing the same Carter Hart who has allowed 4+ goals in every game, Staal has the positioning, the shooting lane intelligence, and the momentum of an unstoppable playoff run behind him.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Jordan Staal Anytime Goal — Game 6

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💎 Bet #4: Seth Jarvis Anytime Goal (to -150)

Seth Jarvis — Anytime Goal Hurricanes RW · Most time on ice among CAR forwards · On-ice xG leader Anytime Goal ~-125 Covers top prop pick — back to -150 CAR scored 10 goals in his minutes — only 3 Jarvis pts Scored in 3 of last 4 — No.1 CAR fwd ice time Yahoo: on-ice xG leader for Carolina forwards Covers' Todd Cordell names Jarvis as his top prop pick for Game 6 and recommends backing it to -150: "No player on the Hurricanes has been on the ice for more high-danger chances than Seth Jarvis in this series. Carolina has scored 10 times with Jarvis on the ice — but only three points for Jarvis. That's a 30% involvement rate, which is not even half of what he managed over the course of the season. Look for Jarvis to get back on the scoresheet in Game 6." He paces Carolina forwards in ice time, sits third in expected goals on the team, and has scored in 3 of the last 4 games. The chance creation is there — the finishing has simply been below his personal baseline. That regression to the mean is coming, and a Cup-clinching game with maximum motivation is the ideal moment for it.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Seth Jarvis Anytime Goal — Game 6

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⚔️ Bet #5: Shea Theodore 2+ Shots on Goal (to -130)

Shea Theodore — 2+ Shots on Goal Golden Knights D · Top pairing · PP quarterback · Most shot attempts on VGK 2+ Shots Prop ~-115 Covers: back to -130 — elimination game usage 2+ shots in 4 of 5 games · 5+ attempts in ALL 5 VGK's most consistent shot generator — nobody more PP QB on an elimination-game power play unit Covers' Cordell backs Theodore 2+ shots on goal and recommends it to -130: "He's recorded 2+ shots on goal in four of five games, and attempted 5+ shots in all of them. Nobody on the team has attempted more shots. He's playing on the top pairing at 5-on-5 and quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit, giving him prime usage to get the job done. With this being an elimination game, John Tortorella will be even more reliant on his top defenseman." Theodore's slap shot from the top of the circle hit the crossbar in Game 5 — he is generating consistent shot volume from the point that simply needs to find net. In an elimination game with VGK deploying their PP unit at every opportunity, Theodore's shot volume is all but guaranteed.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Theodore 2+ Shots on Goal — Game 6

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✅ 5 Best Bets — Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Carolina Hurricanes win 5-3 — First Stanley Cup since 2006 Staal scores his 6th of the series. Jarvis finally gets rewarded for his dominance. Hart allows 5+ for the fifth time. The Over hits comfortably. Carolina hoists the Cup in Vegas for the first time since their 2006 Championship.

⭐ Hurricanes ML — TOP BET -115 Won 3 of last 4. 5-on-5 dominant. FanDuel Research, Yahoo, SI, Covers all pick CAR. Karlsson out. Hart historically bad. Near-even money to win the Cup tonight. 🎯 Over 5.5 Goals — SERIES TREND ~+100 Over in 4 of 5 games, series avg 7.8 goals. SportsLine projects 6.3. Line dropped back to 5.5 — value restored. Hart still in net. VGK desperation creates pace. Near-even money on series' dominant trend. ⚡ Staal Anytime Goal — HISTORIC ~+200 Scored in all 5 games (first since Beliveau 1958). 35% shooting rate vs Hart. OddsShark + SI back him. Pays triple the Conn Smythe price. Hart still between the pipes. 💎 Jarvis Anytime Goal — VALUE ~-125 Covers top prop pick. #1 CAR fwd ice time. On-ice xG leader. CAR scored 10 in his minutes — only 3 Jarvis pts (way below his avg). Regression due. Scored in 3 of last 4. ⚔️ Theodore 2+ Shots — VGK PROP ~-115 2+ shots in 4/5 games, 5+ attempts in ALL 5. Covers backs to -130. PP QB with heavy elimination-game ice time. Hit crossbar in G5. Most shot attempts on entire VGK roster.

FanDuel Sportsbook — Stanley Cup Final Bet All 5 Game 6 Best Bets Tonight CAR ML · Over 5.5 · Staal Goal · Jarvis Goal · Theodore Shots

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FAQ: Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Betting

Who is favored in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final? The Carolina Hurricanes are slight -115 favorites on FanDuel for Game 6, with the Vegas Golden Knights at -104. It is nearly a coin-flip game on the moneyline, but Carolina leads the series 3-2 and is -400 to win the Stanley Cup overall. A Carolina win tonight clinches their first Cup since 2006.

Why is the Over 5.5 such a strong bet in Game 6? The Over has hit in four of the five games in this series, with teams averaging 7.8 goals per game. SportsLine's model projects 6.3 total goals. The line has been reset to 5.5 from 6.5 in Game 5, creating immediate value. Carter Hart continues to allow 4+ goals per game, and Vegas will be desperate to score in an elimination game — creating the end-to-end pace that drives high-scoring games.

Why is Jordan Staal such a strong anytime goal scorer bet? Staal has scored in all five games of the series — the first player to score in the first five Finals games since Jean Beliveau in 1958. He has 6 goals on 17 shots against Carter Hart, a 35% shooting rate. He faces the same Carter Hart who has been historically poor across the entire series. OddsShark notes: "His anytime goal odds haven't changed despite the historic streak" — making it a structural value play.

What happened in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final? Carolina won Game 5 at home 4-2, taking a 3-2 series lead. Andrei Svechnikov scored twice, Jordan Staal added his fifth goal of the series, and Sebastian Aho also scored. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists — his second consecutive 3-point game. Brandon Bussi made 23 saves in his second career playoff start, posting a .920 SV%. Carter Hart allowed 4 goals for the fifth straight Finals game.