Stanley Cup Predictions Game 6: Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Best Bets, Odds & Props
The Carolina Hurricanes are one win from their first Stanley Cup since 2006, heading to T-Mobile Arena where their captain Jordan Staal has been the most unstoppable force in this series. Carter Hart has been historically poor in net for Vegas, William Karlsson is out with a wrist injury, and Carolina's 5-on-5 dominance has only grown stronger. FanDuel Research: "Carolina looks capable of finishing the job today." Here are the five best bets for tonight's potential Cup-clincher.
⭐ Bet #1: Hurricanes to Win (-115)
FanDuel Research makes the case clearly: "The Carolina Hurricanes have won three of the last four games in the series and have consistently controlled play at five-on-five. With the Vegas Golden Knights facing elimination pressure and dealing with injury concerns, Carolina looks capable of finishing the job today." The injuries are real — William Karlsson is out with a wrist injury, which removes a reliable 5-on-5 contributor from a Golden Knights depth that was already being outmatched.
Carter Hart has surrendered at least four goals in all five Finals games — the first goalie in history to do so across five consecutive Cup Final games. His .856 SV% and 5.06 goals saved below expected is one of the worst goaltending performances in modern Finals history. At -115, nearly even money for the series leader with superior goaltending, 5-on-5 dominance, and a historic scorer on a roll, this is the most comfortable pick on the card.
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🎯 Bet #2: Over 5.5 Goals (~+100)
The total sits back at 5.5 after briefly rising to 6.5 for Game 5 — and that reset creates immediate value. SportsLine's model projects 6.3 total goals after 10,000 simulations. OddsShark is emphatic: "I'm riding an OVER that has hit four times already." Yahoo Sports adds: "The two teams have combined for 39 goals with six or more in all five games, and with the potential for earlier empty-net situations in an elimination game, I'm anticipating another high-scoring bout."
The fundamental driver of the Over remains intact: Carter Hart is still in net for Vegas. His historic offensive struggles mean Carolina can score freely — the 4 goals he allowed in Game 5 were actually his best game of the series. Lineups.com notes the Over 1.5 first-period goals has hit in 8 of the last 10 Hurricanes games. VGK desperately needs to score in an elimination game, creating an environment where both sides push the pace. At near-even money on a series that has gone Over in 4 of 5, this is excellent value.
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⚡ Bet #3: Jordan Staal Anytime Goal Scorer
Jordan Staal became the first player to score in the first five games of a Stanley Cup Final since Jean Beliveau in 1958 — arguably the greatest individual scoring streak in Finals history in the modern era. OddsShark names him as their top single prop: "I'm going to make bank again. He's scored six goals on 17 shots against Carter Hart. That's a 35% scoring rate. And who Staal faces between the pipes in Vegas isn't about to change."
SI.com makes the value case: "Staal is a minus-odds favourite to win the Conn Smythe. I'd rather take him to score a goal — which would probably lock up the trophy in a win — at more than triple the price." His anytime goal odds have barely moved despite the historic streak. Facing the same Carter Hart who has allowed 4+ goals in every game, Staal has the positioning, the shooting lane intelligence, and the momentum of an unstoppable playoff run behind him.
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💎 Bet #4: Seth Jarvis Anytime Goal (to -150)
Covers' Todd Cordell names Jarvis as his top prop pick for Game 6 and recommends backing it to -150: "No player on the Hurricanes has been on the ice for more high-danger chances than Seth Jarvis in this series. Carolina has scored 10 times with Jarvis on the ice — but only three points for Jarvis. That's a 30% involvement rate, which is not even half of what he managed over the course of the season. Look for Jarvis to get back on the scoresheet in Game 6." He paces Carolina forwards in ice time, sits third in expected goals on the team, and has scored in 3 of the last 4 games. The chance creation is there — the finishing has simply been below his personal baseline. That regression to the mean is coming, and a Cup-clinching game with maximum motivation is the ideal moment for it.
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⚔️ Bet #5: Shea Theodore 2+ Shots on Goal (to -130)
Covers' Cordell backs Theodore 2+ shots on goal and recommends it to -130: "He's recorded 2+ shots on goal in four of five games, and attempted 5+ shots in all of them. Nobody on the team has attempted more shots. He's playing on the top pairing at 5-on-5 and quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit, giving him prime usage to get the job done. With this being an elimination game, John Tortorella will be even more reliant on his top defenseman." Theodore's slap shot from the top of the circle hit the crossbar in Game 5 — he is generating consistent shot volume from the point that simply needs to find net. In an elimination game with VGK deploying their PP unit at every opportunity, Theodore's shot volume is all but guaranteed.
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✅ 5 Best Bets — Quick Card
Staal scores his 6th of the series. Jarvis finally gets rewarded for his dominance. Hart allows 5+ for the fifth time. The Over hits comfortably. Carolina hoists the Cup in Vegas for the first time since their 2006 Championship.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.