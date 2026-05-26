NHL Picks Today: Best Bets, Prediction and Props for Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game 4

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Golden Knights Moneyline (-104)

Under 6.5 Goals (-132)

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game 4: NHL Betting Picks and Props

Avs vs. Golden Knights Betting Preview

1. Series momentum favors Vegas.

The Vegas Golden Knights have won all 3 games and are coming off a 5-3 victory in Game 3 after the Colorado Avalanche lost a 3-0 lead.

2. Colorado still has the better shot profile.

The Avalanche average 33.74 shots per game, compared to 28.99 for Vegas, and they still carry elite offensive names in Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Martin Necas and Gabriel Landeskog.

3. Injuries matter more for Colorado.

MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin are both listed day-to-day, while Vegas’ main listed absence is Jeremy Lauzon. Colorado’s lineup uncertainty is a major concern in an elimination game.

4. Goaltending edge leans Vegas.

Carter Hart has been strong in this series, with a .942 save percentage and 4.57 goals saved above expected through the matchup.

Best Bet #1: Golden Knights Moneyline (-104)

Moneyline Vegas Golden Knights May 27 1:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Vegas is awfully appealing as a slight home 'dog with a chance to close the series. The Golden Knights have controlled the results, Hart is playing at a high level, and Colorado’s best forward is dealing with a lower-body issue.

Colorado’s shot volume keeps the Avalanche dangerous, but Vegas has been the more composed team late in games. At nearly even money, the value is on the home team to complete the sweep.

Total Goals Under May 27 1:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This series has leaned lower-scoring despite Game 3 getting to eight goals. Games 1 and 2 both stayed under 6.5, and Vegas’ defensive structure has limited Colorado to only four goals at 5-on-5 in the series.

With Colorado facing elimination, expect a tighter start, shorter benches and more conservative risk management. Hart’s form also supports the under.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.