NHL Picks Today: Best Bets, Prediction and Props for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 4

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline

Over 5.5 Goals

Cole Caufield Anytime Goal Scorer

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Canadiens vs Hurricanes Game 4: NHL Betting Picks and Props

The series story has been defined by a stark statistical imbalance that Jakub Dobes has somehow masked through sheer goaltending brilliance -- and it cannot last forever. The Montreal Canadiens have 34 shots and 5.09 expected goals since the opening period of Game 1, and the Carolina Hurricanes have 78 shots and 10.73 xGF to more than doubling them. Carolina is generating nearly twice Montreal's shot volume and more than twice their expected goal production across three games. Dobes is sitting on an unsustainable 3.63 goals saved above expected during the series.

Carolina lost Game 1 at home 6-2 after coming off an 11-day break as Montreal buried four goals in the opening 11.5 minutes against a flat Hurricanes team. The Hurricanes responded with an overtime win in Game 2 and another overtime victory in Game 3, the latter coming on the road in Montreal after Josh Anderson's goal forced extra time. Carolina has now extended its winning streak to eight straight road games when coming off overtime, and the Hurricanes have also won nine straight games when facing a team on a losing streak.

The analytical picture is clear. Carolina is the dominant team in this series. The only question is when Dobes's statistical regression arrives. Tonight at Bell Centre, with Montreal's season on the line, that regression is overdue.

Bet 1: Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline (–152)

Moneyline Carolina Hurricanes May 28 12:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Hurricanes are the best team in this series, and it has not been close from an underlying perspective. Their 78-shot, 10.73 xGF through three games represents the profile of a team that is significantly better than their 2-1 series advantage suggests. They should potentially be in better shape than that given how outplayed Montreal has been at the shot and expected goals level across the first three games.

The -152 moneyline odds are appealing for the clearly superior team in this series. Montreal's best path to winning Game 4 is another extraordinary Dobes performance and capitalization on their transition offense, which has been their primary offensive weapon all postseason. But when a team needs elite goaltending to overcome a huge shot disadvantage, they are not a team built for sustained playoff success.

Bet 2: Over 5.5 Goals (-114)

Total Goals Over May 28 12:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A more aggressive Montreal attack may leave the Habs defensively vulnerable, which will also position Jakub Dobes to be all the more susceptible to the pending statistical correction to his unsustainable +3.63 goals saved above expected during the series.

The mathematics of regression in hockey goaltending are well-established. A goaltender saving 3.63 goals above expectation over a multi-game series is operating at a level that cannot be maintained across an entire postseason. The longer the sample extends without statistical correction, the more violent the correction tends to be when it arrives. In a Game 4 where Montreal's season is on the line and they must push forward offensively, their defensive structure could open up — which is when Carolina's volume becomes extra dangerous.

The total has gone over in six of the Canadiens' last eight games and in four of Montreal's last five games when playing as the underdog.

Bet 3: Cole Caufield Anytime Goal Scorer

Anytime Goal Scorer Anytime Goal Scorer Cole Caufield +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cole Caufield is the most dangerous offensive player on the Canadiens and the most likely individual to produce a goal tonight.

Caufield has been Montreal's best offensive option throughout the 2026 playoffs, generating high-danger scoring opportunities through his elite skating ability and one-timer execution from the top of the left circle — one of the deadliest shots in the NHL right now. His 51 regular-season goals and 11 power play goals demonstrate the volume and efficiency of his shooting game in 2026. The fact that Montreal's offense is built around protecting leads and transition hockey means Caufield frequently finds himself in space in high-danger areas when the team breaks out.

In Game 4, with Montreal's season potentially on the line, the Canadiens will need to push forward offensively in a way they have not in Games 2 and 3. That more aggressive offensive posture may create the kind of open ice and high-danger chances that Caufield exploits best.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.