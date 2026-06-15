Stanley Cup Odds 2026-27: Who Are the Favorites for Next Season?

The Carolina Hurricanes won the 2026 Stanley Cup last night. Let's look ahead to next season.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL odds, here are the current Stanley Cup odds for 2026-27.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Stanley Cup Odds 2027

Full Stanley Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stanley Cup Winner 2026-27 Stanley Cup Winner 2026-27 Carolina Hurricanes +650 Colorado Avalanche +700 Tampa Bay Lightning +1000 Edmonton Oilers +1100 Minnesota Wild +1200 Florida Panthers +1200 Vegas Golden Knights +1400 Ottawa Senators +1600 Dallas Stars +1700 New Jersey Devils +2000 Montreal Canadiens +2500 Anaheim Ducks +2700 Los Angeles Kings +3000 Buffalo Sabres +3300 Utah Mammoth +3300 Philadelphia Flyers +3500 Columbus Blue Jackets +4000 Toronto Maple Leafs +4000 Winnipeg Jets +4000 Washington Capitals +4500 San Jose Sharks +4500 New York Rangers +6000 Pittsburgh Penguins +6500 New York Islanders +8000 Detroit Red Wings +8000 Chicago Blackhawks +10000 Boston Bruins +10000 Nashville Predators +10000 St. Louis Blues +10000 Calgary Flames +22500 Seattle Kraken +25000 Vancouver Canucks +50000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.