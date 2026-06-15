Stanley Cup Odds 2026-27: Who Are the Favorites for Next Season?
The Carolina Hurricanes won the 2026 Stanley Cup last night. Let's look ahead to next season.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL odds, here are the current Stanley Cup odds for 2026-27.
Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.
Stanley Cup Odds 2027
Full Stanley Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.