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NHL

Stanley Cup Odds 2026-27: Who Are the Favorites for Next Season?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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Stanley Cup Odds 2026-27: Who Are the Favorites for Next Season?

The Carolina Hurricanes won the 2026 Stanley Cup last night. Let's look ahead to next season.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL odds, here are the current Stanley Cup odds for 2026-27.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Stanley Cup Odds 2027

Full Stanley Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stanley Cup Winner 2026-27
Carolina Hurricanes
Colorado Avalanche
Tampa Bay Lightning
Edmonton Oilers
Minnesota Wild
Florida Panthers
Vegas Golden Knights
Ottawa Senators
Dallas Stars
New Jersey Devils
Montreal Canadiens
Anaheim Ducks
Los Angeles Kings
Buffalo Sabres
Utah Mammoth
Philadelphia Flyers
Columbus Blue Jackets
Toronto Maple Leafs
Winnipeg Jets
Washington Capitals
San Jose Sharks
New York Rangers
Pittsburgh Penguins
New York Islanders
Detroit Red Wings
Chicago Blackhawks
Boston Bruins
Nashville Predators
St. Louis Blues
Calgary Flames
Seattle Kraken
Vancouver Canucks

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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