Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Best Bets: Predictions & Odds for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final begins tonight as the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 at Lenovo Center. Carolina enters as the home favorite, while Vegas arrives red-hot after sweeping the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final.

This is a fascinating matchup between two teams playing elite playoff hockey. Carolina has been the most dominant team of the postseason, going 12-1 through the first three rounds. Vegas has taken a tougher path but enters with major momentum, winning six straight and getting high-end production from Mitch Marner, Jack Eichel, Pavel Dorofeyev and Carter Hart.

The betting market favors Carolina, and that makes sense. The Hurricanes have been the more complete team across the full postseason. They rank near the top of the playoffs in goals allowed, shots generated and penalty kill efficiency. Frederik Andersen has also given Carolina a major edge in net, while the Hurricanes’ forecheck has overwhelmed opponents for long stretches.

Vegas is dangerous because it has the offensive skill to punish mistakes. Marner leads the Golden Knights’ attack, Eichel remains a high-end playmaker, and Dorofeyev has been one of the most dangerous finishers in the playoffs. The Golden Knights also won both regular-season meetings against Carolina, so this is not a simple favorite-or-nothing spot.

Still, Game 1 sets up well for the Hurricanes. They have home ice, more rest, elite defensive structure and a deeper four-line attack. Carolina should control shot volume and force Vegas to defend for extended shifts.

Prediction: Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 2

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best Bet #1: Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline

Moneyline Carolina Hurricanes Jun 3 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Carolina is the best straight-up side in Game 1. The Hurricanes have been the most reliable team in the playoffs, losing just once through three rounds and allowing only 1.62 goals per game entering the Stanley Cup Final.

The biggest edge is Carolina’s defensive structure. The Hurricanes pressure the puck aggressively, limit clean zone entries and force opponents into low-quality shots. That matters against a Vegas team that thrives when Marner and Eichel can attack with speed through the neutral zone.

Frederik Andersen also gives Carolina confidence in a tight game. The Carolina Hurricanes do not need to win by margin for this bet to cash, and in a Stanley Cup Final opener, that matters. Vegas is capable of keeping this close, but Carolina’s home ice and overall postseason form make the moneyline the safest bet on the board.

Best Bet #2: Under 5.5 Goals

Total Goals Under Jun 3 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The under is a strong play in Game 1 because both teams have been excellent defensively this postseason. Carolina has allowed the fewest goals per game in the playoffs, while Vegas has received strong goaltending from Carter Hart and has tightened up significantly during its current winning streak.

Stanley Cup Final openers often start cautiously. Both teams will want to establish structure, avoid early mistakes and test matchups before opening up offensively. That favors a lower-event game.

Special teams are the biggest threat to this bet. Vegas has a dangerous power play, while Carolina owns one of the best penalty kills in the playoffs. If Carolina stays disciplined, this game should settle into a 3-2 or 2-1 type script.

Best Bet #3: Vegas Golden Knights +1.5

Puck Line Vegas Golden Knights Jun 3 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Carolina is the preferred winner, but Vegas +1.5 is also worth considering. The Golden Knights have too much scoring talent and playoff experience to be dismissed as a road underdog.

Vegas has already proven it can beat elite opponents away from home. The Golden Knights swept Colorado in the Western Conference Final and showed they can withstand heavy shot volume while still creating timely offense. Hart’s form gives them a chance to keep this close even if Carolina controls long stretches of play.

The regular-season head-to-head also supports Vegas staying competitive. The Golden Knights won both meetings against the Hurricanes, and their ability to counterattack through Marner, Eichel and Dorofeyev gives them enough scoring upside to avoid a multi-goal loss.

Carolina is the more likely winner, but Vegas +1.5 fits the expected Game 1 script: tight, physical, defensive and decided late.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.