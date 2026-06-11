NHL Picks and Props for Today: Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Best Bets

NHL Game 5 Best Bets In Summary

Hurricanes Moneyline

Jordan Staal Anytime Goal Scorer

Over 5.5 Goals

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final continues tonight as the Vegas Golden Knights battle the Carolina Hurricanes with the series knotted 2-2.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Picks and Props for Game 5

Best Bet #1: Hurricanes Moneyline (-152)

Moneyline Carolina Hurricanes Jun 12 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Carolina Hurricanes' regained momentum in the series with a 5-3 win in Game 4, evening the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece. The Hurricanes received a huge boost from captain Jordan Staal, who scored twice and extended his goal streak to four consecutive Final games. Just as importantly, rookie goaltender Brandon Bussi was solid in his first playoff start, helping stabilize a position that had become a concern after Game 3. Returning home for Game 5 with the series tied, Carolina has an opportunity to seize control and should benefit from the energy of a packed Lenovo Center.

Best Bet #2: Jordan Staal Anytime Goal Scorer (+290)

Anytime Goal Scorer Anytime Goal Scorer Jordan Staal +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

Staal is playing the best hockey of his postseason at exactly the right time. The Hurricanes' captain now has five goals in the Stanley Cup Final and has scored in four straight games, a feat accomplished by only a handful of players in recent NHL history. Beyond the raw production, he's seeing heavy ice time in all situations and consistently finding himself around the net. With his confidence soaring and Carolina leaning on his veteran leadership, there's value in backing Staal to stay hot.

Total Goals Over Jun 12 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This series has featured plenty of offense despite the championship-stage pressure. Carolina and the Vegas Golden Knights combined for eight goals in Game 4, and both clubs possess multiple scoring lines capable of generating chances. Vegas has continued to get production from players like Brett Howden and Mark Stone, while Carolina's attack has become increasingly balanced throughout the series. With the series tied and both teams looking to gain an edge, another up-tempo, high-event game would not be surprising.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.