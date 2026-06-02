Stanley Cup Final 2026 · Series Props · FanDuel Sportsbook 2026 Stanley Cup Final: Conn Smythe Odds , Series Length & Best Series Props on FanDuel

Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final tips off tonight at 8 p.m. ET from Lenovo Center in Raleigh, and while the moneyline and puck line markets get most of the attention, the real long-term value in this series sits in the series props: Conn Smythe Trophy odds, series length, and series spread. With Frederik Andersen playing the best playoff hockey of any goaltender in recent memory and Mitch Marner turning in a postseason for the ages, here's a full breakdown of every market worth your attention on FanDuel.

Series Odds & Spread Overview

Before diving into props, here's the full FanDuel series market at a glance:

Market Hurricanes Golden Knights Series Winner -162 +134 Series Spread (-1.5/+1.5) +134 -172 Game 1 Moneyline -154 +128

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 2, 2026. Subject to change — confirm before wagering.

Carolina is the clear series favorite at -162, reflecting a 61.8% implied win probability. The series spread is telling: FanDuel's Golden Knights +1.5 at -172 signals the books expect Vegas to push this to at least six or seven games even if Carolina ultimately wins. That line is the backbone of the series length market.

Series Length Props on FanDuel

FanDuel expects a long series, with the over 5.5 games juiced to -196 heading into Game 1. That's a steep price, but the underlying case is strong.

Why this series goes long:

Carolina went 12-1 through three rounds, but their one loss was a 6-2 blowout to Montreal in Game 1 — proof even the best teams get surprised.

Vegas swept Colorado in four competitive games. Marner and Eichel have the firepower to extend any series.

Eight of the last eleven Stanley Cups went at least six games. Historical precedent strongly favors a long series at this level.

Historical precedent strongly favors a long series at this level. ESPN's panel of experts is nearly evenly split between six and seven games regardless of which team they pick to win.

Outcome FanDuel Odds Series in 4 games +900 Series in 5 games +350 Series in 6 games +180 Series in 7 games +210 Over 5.5 games -196 Under 5.5 games +155

*Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 2, 2026. Subject to change.

The Carolina -1.5 series spread at +134 is also worth considering for anyone backing the Hurricanes outright. It cashes if Carolina wins in four, five, or six games — which aligns with their dominant postseason form. A sweep is unlikely given Vegas's offensive talent, but a six-game series close is well within range.

Conn Smythe Trophy Odds: Full FanDuel Board

The Conn Smythe Trophy goes to the most valuable player of the entire postseason — regardless of which team wins. However, only five players in NHL history have won the Conn Smythe without their team winning the Stanley Cup, making the series outcome the single most important variable in this market.

Player Team FanDuel Odds Mitch Marner Golden Knights +165 Frederik Andersen Hurricanes +250 Taylor Hall Hurricanes +600 Logan Stankoven Hurricanes +950 Jack Eichel Golden Knights +1900 Carter Hart Golden Knights +2000 Sebastian Aho Hurricanes +2200 Pavel Dorofeyev Golden Knights +25000

*Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 2, 2026. Always confirm before wagering.

The market is effectively a two-horse race between Marner and Andersen — the only two players priced shorter than +600. Everyone else is a longer-odds swing with a real but narrower path to the trophy.

Frederik Andersen (+250): The Best Bet on the Board

Frederik Andersen Carolina Hurricanes · Goaltender +250 FanDuel Record: 11-1 GAA: 1.38 SV%: .930 Shutouts: 3 If there's one bet to make in the Conn Smythe market, it's Frederik Andersen at +250 on FanDuel. His numbers are historically elite: an 11-1 record, a 1.38 GAA, a .930 save percentage, and three shutouts — the best goaltending performance of any playoff netminder this postseason by a meaningful margin. Carolina's remarkable 12-1 run through three rounds is largely a story of Andersen simply refusing to allow goals. The structural argument is equally compelling. Conn Smythe voters have historically rewarded the goaltender on the championship team, and Carolina is the series favorite at -162. The last goaltender to win the trophy was Andrei Vasilevskiy in 2021. The narrative writes itself: a veteran goaltender finally getting his moment, backstopping the most dominant playoff team in recent memory. At +250, he represents nearly 3-to-1 odds on the goaltender of a team with a 61.8% implied probability to win the Cup. ✅ Case ForElite numbers, strong narrative, and a favorable team context. If Carolina wins — the most likely outcome — Andersen is the trophy frontrunner. The math on +250 is compelling. ❌ Case AgainstIf Carolina wins and Marner puts up monster Final numbers, voters may lean to the offensive star. Andersen's path runs entirely through a Hurricanes championship.

Mitch Marner (+165): The Safe Play

Mitch Marner Vegas Golden Knights · Right Wing +165 FanDuel Points: 21 (7G, 14A) Games: 16 Playoff rank: #1 overall Marner is the FanDuel favorite at +165, and the pricing is justified. He leads all 2026 playoff scorers with 21 points in 16 games — a total that already surpasses his previous career playoff high of 14, set with the Toronto Maple Leafs. His total puts him tied with Jonathan Marchessault (2018) for fifth in single-season Golden Knights postseason history. The bet structure is simple: if Vegas wins this series, Marner almost certainly wins the Conn Smythe. He's been too dominant and too central to their run for any other Golden Knight to claim it ahead of him. At +165, this is a reasonable hold for anyone fading Carolina or wanting Vegas-side exposure in the series props market. ✅ Case ForPostseason scoring leader by a wide margin. If Vegas wins the Cup, Marner is the near-certain Conn Smythe winner. Clean, simple bet structure. ❌ Case AgainstRequires Vegas to win the Cup. Carolina is a -162 favorite — Marner wins this prop only ~38% of the time based on implied series odds.

Value Picks: Hall, Stankoven, Hart & Eichel

Taylor Hall Carolina Hurricanes · Left Wing +600 FanDuel Playoff points: 16 Even-strength pts: Leads CAR Hall leads all Carolina skaters in even-strength points and has been a point-per-game player throughout the postseason. If Carolina wins and Andersen is somehow overlooked by voters — or if Hall goes on a tear in the Final specifically — he has a genuine path to the trophy at this price. Worth a small-unit consideration at +600.

Logan Stankoven Carolina Hurricanes · Center +950 FanDuel Playoff goals: 9 (leads CAR) Stankoven leads the Hurricanes with 9 playoff goals and has been their most dangerous offensive weapon outside of Hall and Blake. If the offense carries Carolina more than the goaltending in the Final, the top goal-scorer on the champion is always a live Conn Smythe candidate. At +950, a small speculative bet is justified.

Carter Hart Vegas Golden Knights · Goaltender +2000 FanDuel Record: 12-4 GAA: 2.22 SV%: .924 Hart's numbers aren't historically elite, but there's precedent for a winning goaltender receiving the Conn Smythe even when their numbers don't jump off the page. If Vegas pulls the upset and Hart stands on his head in the Final, this +2000 price would look absurd in hindsight. Pure lottery ticket, but a justifiable one for a small stake.

Jack Eichel Vegas Golden Knights · Center +1900 FanDuel Playoff points: 18 Assists: 16 Rank: #2 overall Eichel is second overall in playoff scoring with 18 points and 16 assists — one of the most prolific playmakers remaining in these playoffs. If Vegas wins and Marner has a quiet Final, Eichel becomes the clear alternative Conn Smythe candidate. At +1900, his price is longer than it probably should be as the secondary star on a live Cup contender.

Best Bet Summary

✅ Top Pick · FanDuel Frederik Andersen — Conn Smythe +250 Best value on the board. Nearly 3-to-1 on the goaltender of the series favorite, with historically elite playoff numbers and a Conn Smythe-friendly narrative. If Carolina wins — the most likely series outcome — Andersen is the trophy frontrunner.

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel Over 5.5 Games — -196 Steep juice, but historically grounded. Eight of the last eleven Stanley Cup Finals went at least six games. Neither team folds easily, and Vegas's offensive firepower ensures this won't be a quick series even if Carolina ultimately prevails.

💡 Longshot · FanDuel Carolina -1.5 Series Spread — +134 If you're backing the Hurricanes outright, this is the sharper play. Cashes in four, five, or six games. With a 12-1 postseason record and the best goaltender in these playoffs, Carolina winning in six or fewer is well within range.

❌ Fade · FanDuel Mitch Marner — Conn Smythe +165 Not bad value in isolation — but it requires Vegas to win the series, and the market says Carolina wins roughly 62% of the time. Andersen at +250 gives you a better risk/reward ratio anchored to the most likely series outcome.

FAQ

Where can I bet Conn Smythe Trophy odds for the 2026 Stanley Cup Final? FanDuel Sportsbook has the full Conn Smythe market live now, ahead of Game 1 tonight. Visit FanDuel.com or the FanDuel app to place your bet.

Who has won the Conn Smythe without their team winning the Stanley Cup? Only five players in NHL history have won the Conn Smythe on the losing team. The most notable example is Ron Hextall in 1987 with the Flyers. Skaters have won the award over a goaltender approximately 74% of the time historically.

When does the 2026 Stanley Cup Final start? Game 1 is tonight, Tuesday June 2 at 8 p.m. ET at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, broadcast on ABC.

What is the Stanley Cup series length prop on FanDuel? FanDuel has the over/under set at 5.5 games, with the over juiced to -196 — reflecting a strong market expectation of a six or seven-game series between two evenly matched defensive teams.

What are Frederik Andersen's 2026 playoff stats? Entering the Stanley Cup Final, Andersen is 11-1 with a 1.38 GAA, .930 save percentage, and three shutouts — the best numbers of any goaltender remaining in the 2026 playoffs by a significant margin.

Can I parlay the Conn Smythe and Stanley Cup winner on FanDuel? Yes — pairing Carolina to win the Cup with Andersen to win the Conn Smythe is a popular parlay on FanDuel that combines two of the most likely individual outcomes in the series for a meaningful combined return.