NFL Offseason Previews, Pending Free Agents, and Top Needs for All 32 Teams
Now that Super Bowl LIX is in the rearview mirror, it's time to shift our focus to the NFL offseason.
The draft combine is approaching, and we're just a month away from free agency opening. Even the Philadelphia Eagles have needs they'll have to address before they begin their title defense.
What are key offseason storylines for each franchise?
The FanDuel Research NFL team has put together a rundown of the offseason outlook for all 32 teams, discussing their pending free agents, draft capital breakdown, top needs and more. Click the links below to see which big decisions loom for the franchise you've got your eyes on.
NFL Free Agency, Draft, and Needs Primers
- San Francisco 49ers NFL Offseason Preview
- Chicago Bears NFL Offseason Preview
- Cincinnati Bengals NFL Offseason Preview
- Buffalo Bills NFL Offseason Preview
- Denver Broncos NFL Offseason Preview
- Cleveland Browns NFL Offseason Preview
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Offseason Preview
- Arizona Cardinals NFL Offseason Preview
- Los Angeles Chargers NFL Offseason Preview
- Kansas City Chiefs NFL Offseason Preview
- Indianapolis Colts NFL Offseason Preview
- Washington Commanders NFL Offseason Preview
- Dallas Cowboys NFL Offseason Preview
- Miami Dolphins NFL Offseason Preview
- Philadelphia Eagles NFL Offseason Preview
- Atlanta Falcons NFL Offseason Preview
- New York Giants NFL Offseason Preview
- Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Offseason Preview
- New York Jets NFL Offseason Preview
- Detroit Lions NFL Offseason Preview
- Carolina Panthers NFL Offseason Preview
- Green Bay Packers NFL Offseason Preview
- New England Patriots NFL Offseason Preview
- Las Vegas Raiders NFL Offseason Preview
- Los Angeles Rams NFL Offseason Preview
- Baltimore Ravens NFL Offseason Preview
- New Orleans Saints NFL Offseason Preview
- Seattle Seahawks NFL Offseason Preview
- Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Offseason Preview
- Houston Texans NFL Offseason Preview
- Tennessee Titans NFL Offseason Preview
- Minnesota Vikings NFL Offseason Preview
