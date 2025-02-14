NFL Offseason Previews, Pending Free Agents, and Top Needs for All 32 Teams

Now that Super Bowl LIX is in the rearview mirror, it's time to shift our focus to the NFL offseason.

The draft combine is approaching, and we're just a month away from free agency opening. Even the Philadelphia Eagles have needs they'll have to address before they begin their title defense.

What are key offseason storylines for each franchise?

The FanDuel Research NFL team has put together a rundown of the offseason outlook for all 32 teams, discussing their pending free agents, draft capital breakdown, top needs and more. Click the links below to see which big decisions loom for the franchise you've got your eyes on.

NFL Free Agency, Draft, and Needs Primers

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.