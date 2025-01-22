Rams Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

For the sixth time in eight years under head coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams made the playoffs in 2024. After beating the Minnesota Vikings in impressive fashion in the Wild Card Round, the Rams fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

Despite getting eliminated from the playoffs, there is plenty of potential on the current roster as the Rams could be approaching their final year with Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback. With decisions needing to be made about some of the veterans on the roster, let's take a look at Los Angeles' upcoming offseason.

Overall Offense: 13th

13th Pass Offense: 14th

14th Rush Offense: 15th

15th Overall Defense: 21st

21st Pass Defense: 25th

25th Rush Defense: 20th

Rams' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Joseph Noteboom, T

Alaric Jackson, T

Demarcus Robinson, WR

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB

Mike Hoecht, DT

Tutu Atwell, WR

Christian Rozeboom, LB

John Johnson, S

Hunter Long, TE

Conor McDermott, T

Larrell Murchison, DT

Tyler Johnson, WR

Troy Reeder, LB

Neville Gallimore, DE

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB

Bobby Brown, DT

Ronnie Rivers, RB (restricted free agent)

Jake Hummel, LB (restricted free agent)

Dylan McMahon, C (exclusive rights free agent)

Here are the Rams' impending free agents this offseason, per Spotrac. There's a good chance the Rams elect to move on from Joseph Noteboom after signing him to a three-year, $40 million deal in 2022 while they'll need to make a decision on Alaric Jackson -- who has made 14-plus starts in back-to-back years.

At the wide receiver position, Los Angeles could consider bringing back Demarcus Robinson and/or Tutu Atwell this offseason. On the other hand, the Rams could allow both Robinson and Atwell to test the market and bolster their receiver room via free agency, trade, or the draft.

With few notable players set to hit free agency for Los Angeles, the Rams are currently forecasted for the 12th-most cap space ($49.3 million) entering the offseason.

Rams' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

26th overall

3rd round

3rd round

4th round

6th round (via Atlanta Falcons)

6th round

6th round (via Houston Texans)

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

The Rams are set to enter the 2025 NFL Draft with seven total draft picks before compensatory picks are handed out, per Tankathon. Following LA's defeat to Philly in the Divisional Round, the Rams have secured the 26th overall pick, and as of this moment, McVay could be making just his second first-round selection.

Despite not having first-round picks over the years, the Rams have drafted well, and their 2024 draft class was an impressive group, led by Jared Verse. With months to go until the draft begins, FanDuel Research's Austin Swaim has Los Angeles taking cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in the first round of his 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Rams' Top Offseason Needs

Cornerback

Offensive Tackle

Wide Receiver

After a woeful start to the season, the young defense of the Rams turned things around in the latter part of the year. While Los Angeles needs to finally put some effort into improving at linebacker this offseason, the cornerback position was a glaring weakness for a defense that was 25th in schedule-adjusted pass D.

With Jackson and Noteboom set to hit free agency, the Rams need to address their tackle spots as they also need to begin thinking about a long-term replacement at right tackle with Rob Havenstein turning 33 years old before the 2025 season.

While Puka Nacua is an elite wideout, it remains to be seen if Cooper Kupp returns to the Rams in 2025, and LA lacked consistency at the position outside of Nacua in 2024. Aside from the Rams potentially getting involved in the trade market to improve at receiver, there are plenty of enticing WR prospects in this year's draft.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.