2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 7/12/25

Lynx at Sky

Sky center Kamilla Cardoso returned from a four-game Brazilian National Team absence and played 24 minutes in Chicago's most recent win over Dallas. She posted 9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks while shooting 4-of-7 from the floor.

Though she came off the bench, Cardoso actually saw more minutes than her season average.

That bodes well for her prospects against Minnesota -- a team she matched up well against as a rookie. She averaged 13.7 points and 9.7 rebounds across three head-to-heads with the Lynx, combining for 38 points and 19 rebounds in a pair of September matchups.

Now, the Lynx do have the WNBA's top defensive rating after finishing second in 2024. Like last season, Minnesota is a nightmare for opposing guards but can let up production inside. Per PBP Stats, the Lynx have surrendered the fourth-highest frequency of at-rim shots. They're just seventh in rim field goal percentage and right at league average in points in the paint allowed.

That tracks given their lack of height, and we saw Chicago feast inside against them even without their 6-foot-7 center. Just last week the Sky bludgeoned Minnesota for 36 points in the paint and a +8 rebound margin.

It's easy to get excited about Cardoso in this spot, especially with how well she was playing before her National Team stint. In her final six games before departing, Cardoso averaged 15.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. She notched 15 points four times in that span, going out with a 27-point outing on June 24th.

Seeing Chicago throw her right back into the fold with 24 minutes last time out, I'm bullish Cardoso begins to recapture some of her early-season form. With a points + rebounds prop set at 16.5, I'll be happy to buy in knowing she can clear this with points alone.

Valkyries at Aces

A lot of this Valkyries-Aces game is contingent on A'ja Wilson's status. Vegas is leaps-and-bounds better defensively with her on the court, and not much needs to be said about the three-time MVP's offensive impact.

But Jackie Young has emerged as a consistent scoring force independent of Wilson, and she's lined up well against Golden State even if Wilson suits up. Young's usage rate is at 28.6% without A'ja on the floor, but it only drops to 25.4% when they share the court. In fact, her points per 100 possessions actually dip without Vegas's 20-point-per-game scorer.

In total, the 27-year-old has averaged 16.9 points this season -- the second-most of her career. She's running career-highs for field goal attempts (13.5) and free throw attempts (4.2) per game despite seeing her lowest minutes average (30.1) since 2020.

Young hasn't shot well from three (30.5%), but she's still hoisting over 5.0 threes per game. Some of her best performances have come in the games she's let reign from deep. She's averaged 22.6 points in nine games with at least six attempted threes; compared to just 12.2 points in 11 games with fewer than six long-range attempts.

Well, wouldn't you know? The Valkyries are the WNBA's friendliest opponent for three-point attempts. They've permitted the highest three-point attempt rate (41.5%) in the league and the third-most made threes (9.1) per game.

Golden State is second in scoring defense, but they've been less of a concern away from home. The Valkyries rank just sixth in road defensive rating, while the Aces' offensive rating jumps 10.5 points at home.

Jackie Young has been a big reason for that. She's averaging 22.4 points across nine home games, hitting this 20-point benchmark six times. Given the plus odds for her to do so on Saturday, there is value in Jackie Young's 20+ points prop -- even if A'ja Wilson is active.

