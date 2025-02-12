Eagles Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions after cruising to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Even with Saquon Barkley being limited to 97 scrimmage yards on 31 touches versus the Chiefs, the Eagles still managed to dominate in all three facets of the game, as their elite roster proved to be too much for the back-to-back champs.

Teams that are coming off a Super Bowl win try to do everything in their power to avoid becoming complacent. So where does Philly go from here?

Let's take a look at the Eagles' impending free agents and team needs entering the upcoming offseason.

Overall Offense: 6th

6th Pass Offense: 8th

8th Rush Offense: 4th

4th Overall Defense: 1st

1st Pass Defense: 1st

1st Rush Defense: 4th

Eagles' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Josh Sweat, DE

Brandon Graham, DE

Zack Baun, OLB

Mekhi Becton, G

Avonte Maddox, CB

C.J. Uzomah, TE

Milton Williams, DT

Le'Raven Clark, RT

Rick Lovato, LS

Fred Johnson, T

Oren Burks, ILB

Jack Driscoll, G

Nick Gates, C

Isaiah Rodgers, CB

Kenneth Gainwell, RB

Britain Covey, WR (restricted free agent)

Ben VanSumeren, LB (exclusive rights free agent)

Philly's most notable free agents reside on the defensive side of the ball, with Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Zack Baun, and Milton Williams all set to hit the open market. There's a chance Graham elects to retire this offseason as he'll be 37 years old whenever the 2025 campaign kicks off.

After seeing success following a move from tackle to guard, Mekhi Becton could also be prioritized this offseason. Becton logged the fifth-most offensive snaps (903) for the Eagles this season, so general manager Howie Roseman might try to do whatever he can to keep the offensive line intact.

Eagles' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

32nd overall

2nd round

3rd round

4th round (via Detroit Lions)

5th round (via Houston Texans)

5th round (via Washington Commanders)

5th round

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

Before compensatory picks are rewarded, the Eagles possess seven draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, per Tankathon. FanDuel Research's Austin Swaim has Philly trading out of the first round with the Los Angeles Chargers in his latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Eagles' Top Offseason Needs

Offensive Tackle

Linebacker

Edge Rusher

The Eagles boast arguably the deepest roster in the NFL, so they lack glaring needs like other teams across the league. Nevertheless, offensive tackle is a position they could target with All-Pro Lane Johnson set to turn 35 years old this offseason.

While Zack Baun performed extremely well in his debut season in Philly, Howie Roseman hasn't typically prioritized signing linebackers to long-term contracts. Taking that into account, the Eagles could be looking to add a linebacker or two in free agency and the draft.

There's no doubt the Eagles would love to retain Josh Sweat in free agency, pairing him with Nolan Smith for years to come. That being said, you can never have enough pass rushers in the NFL, and the fact Bryce Huff mightily struggled in his first year in Philly could prompt Roseman to add another edge defender this offseason.

