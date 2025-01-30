Commanders Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

The Washington Commanders just turned in their best season since 1991 (when they won Super Bowl 26). After Washington snapped a 33-year drought without a conference title game appearance, it's safe to say Jayden Daniels is the real deal.

Additionally, Washington's hire of Dan Quinn as head coach paid off big time. This franchise is finally headed in a promising direction with an electric offense led by a franchise quarterback. The defense -- Quinn's calling card -- still has a long way to go, though.

The breakout season was fun, but how can the Commanders build on this? Let's check out the offseason that lies ahead for the 2025 season for Washington.

Overall Offense: 4th

4th Pass Offense: 7th

7th Rush Offense: 1st

1st Overall Defense: 25th

25th Pass Defense: 20th

20th Rush Defense: 17th

Commanders' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Bobby Wagner, LB

Zach Ertz, TE

Benjamin St-Juste, CB

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

Noah Brown, WR

Dyami Brown, WR

Jeremy Chinn, S

Dante Fowler Jr., DE

Clelin Ferrell, DE

Marcus Mariota, QB

K.J. Osborn, WR

Jeremy McNichols, RB

Michael Davis, CB

Mykal Walker, LB

Noah Igbinoghene, CB

Jamison Crowder, WR

Sheldon Day, DT

Jalyn Holmes, DE

Nick Bellore, FB

Jeff Driskel, QB

Cornelius Lucas, T

Michael Deiter, G

Trenton Scott, T

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB (exclusive rights free agent)

John Bates, TE

Darrick Forrest, S

Kevon Seymour, CB

Zane Gonzalez, K

Austin Seibert, K

Tress Way, P

Washington has multiple starters becoming unrestricted free agents, but it has flexibility this offseason thanks to owning the third-most available cap space.

With four notable receiving targets headed for free agency, the Commanders could overhaul their WR room alongside Terry McLaurin. Olamide Zaccheaus, Noah Brown, and Dyami Brown are all free agents. While Washington will likely look to upgrade its WR2 spot, I doubt it lets all three of these wideouts walk, which would leave the receiving corps with virtually no depth. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is also an impending free agent, but he shouldn't cost too much.

Elsewhere, the defense has two of its most important players needing new contracts -- linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Jeremy Chinn. Wagner earned Second Team All-Pro honors alongside his running mate, Frankie Luvu, and Chinn finished with a decent 65.2 player grade, via Pro Football Focus.

Dante Fowler Jr. and Clelin Ferrell are a couple of potential re-signs in the front seven of the defense, as well.

Commanders' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

29th overall

2nd round

3rd round (via Philadelphia Eagles)

5th round (via New Orleans Saints)

6th round

7th round (via Philadelphia Eagles)

7th round (via Philadelphia Eagles)

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

There's one downside to smashing expectations -- the Commanders are picking much later in the 2025 NFL Draft. Acquiring more young players with superstar potential to pair with Daniels would be a dream, but Washington will have to do so with later picks.

The first-round selection is 29th overall, and it may be a pick spent on the trenches. Washington could use upgraded pass protection or an improved pass rush -- two vital areas in the modern game. In FanDuel Research's 2025 NFL Mock Draft, our Austin Swaim mocked cornerback Trey Amos of Ole Miss to Washington.

Offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. from Oregon has been the most popular mock, per NFL Mock Draft Data Base. Mike Green of Marshall has been the most common edge rusher in mocks.

Commanders' Top Offseason Needs

Offensive Line

Edge Rusher

Wide Receiver

Cornerback

Washington allowed the 7th-most sacks while carrying PFF's 11th-worst pass blocking grade. Offensive tackles Andrew Wylie (61.7 player grade) and Brandon Coleman (59.8 player grade) also posted mediocre PFF player grades.

PFF credited the Commanders with the 15th-best pass rushing grade, but there's a lot left to be desired at the DE spots. The room was led by Dante Fowler Jr., Dorance Armstrong, and Clelin Ferrell; that doesn't scream stardom. After logging 10.5 sacks, Fowler is a worthwhile re-sign, but Washington needs to take steps toward finding a star at edge.

We mentioned McLaurin could use some help in the receiving room. Considering the likely quality options late in the first round for an offensive tackle or defensive tackle, it wouldn't be a surprise if Washington turned to free agency for a receiver. It has the cap space for it, and players like Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, and Chris Godwin are intriguing options.

Upgrading a defense that finished in the bottom half of all three adjusted rankings will likely be the highest priority. Along with finding edge rusher help, another cornerback to pair with Marshon Lattimore seems wise.

Loaded with the third-most cap space, the Commanders could make a lot of noise this offseason after a dream 2024 campaign.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.