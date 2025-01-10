Giants Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

Consistent regression has been the name of the game for coach Brian Daboll at the New York Giants. Following 2022's shocking 9-7-1 record, New York went 6-11 in 2023 followed by a 3-14 record this season.

The positive from this? The Giants are looking for a new face of their franchise as Daniel Jones was released and they now hold the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

How can New York upgrade in the offseason to take one step closer to getting back to the playoffs?

Overall Offense: 30th

30th Pass Offense: 31st

31st Rush Offense: 20th

20th Overall Defense: 27th

27th Pass Defense: 26th

26th Rush Defense: 18th

Giants' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Darius Slayton, WR

Azeez Ojulari, DE

Isaiah Simmons, DB

Adoree' Jackson, CB

Drew Lock, QB

Tommy DeVito, QB (exclusive rights free agent)

Jamie Gillan, P

Greg Van Roten, G

Casey Kreiter, LS

Chris Manhertz, TE

Matthew Adams, LB

Gunner Olszewski, WR

Aaron Stinnie, G

Elijah Riley, CB

Jason Pinnock, CB

Patrick Johnson, LB

Dyontae Johnson, LB

Of course, after winning only three games in 2024, the Giants have a ton of work to do. According to Spotrac, New York has a decent list of impending free agents.

Addition by subtraction could be the name of the game for some of these players. For example, Pro Football Focus gave the Giants the 10th-worst offensive line. Starting guard Greg Van Roten, who had a 63.4 PFF player grade, could be a player the G-Men let walk. What about New York finishing with the fifth-worst PFF coverage grade? Maybe letting defensive backs Isaiah Simmons and Adoree' Jackson go wouldn't be bad ideas.

The most notable free agents here are Darius Slayton and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. Neither should cost much to re-sign, leaving New York with spending money for upgrades (13th-highest cap space).

Giants' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

3rd overall

2nd round

3rd round

4th round

5th round (via Seattle Seahawks)

7th round

7th round (via Buffalo Bills)

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

After cutting Daniel Jones, finding a new franchise quarterback is the clear top priority in New York. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are tracking to be top two quarterbacks of the draft. Ward carries -125 odds to be the first overall pick while Sanders is +105.

The Tennessee Titans are favored to select Ward first, leaving Sanders potentially landing with the Giants. Many have the Cleveland Browns selecting a defensive player in mocks, as seen in our Austin Swaim's mock draft. Swaim had Travis Hunter going second, leaving Sanders for New York at No. 3.

Sanders has been linked to the Giants for a couple of weeks now after rocking custom clears in the Alamo Bowl. The top priority will likely be taking a quarterback at three while addressing other needs in later rounds.

Giants' Top Offseason Needs

Quarterback

Offensive Line

Defensive Tackle

Safety

Since Eli Manning retired, the Giants have gone 6-10, 4-13, 9-7-1, 6-11, and 3-14. Jones was a swing and a miss as New York's next franchise quarterback. New York has the chance to bring in another top tier QB talent, but with a better supporting cast.

The biggest piece of this puzzle is immediately throwing to one of the game's most talented wideouts -- Malik Nabers. If the G-Men can also address the offensive line -- which ranked as the 5th-worst PFF pass blocking unit and 10th-worst run blocking unit -- their next starting quarterback could actually stand a chance.

After finishing as the sixth-worst schedule-adjusted defense, New York could also use some defensive upgrades -- including a defensive tackle and/or safety.

The Giants clearly have a lot of work to do. While their cap space situation isn't the best for a bottom-tier team, they are armed with some of the best picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.