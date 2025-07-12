3 Best Bets to Win the 2025 Diana Stakes

Key Takeaways:

Older fillies and mares on the grass take the spotlight Saturday, July 12, in the Diana Stakes (G1). The race covers 1 ⅛ miles on the lawn, and it is the traditional Grade 1 feature of opening weekend at the Spa. Even though it doesn’t feel like opening weekend, since Belmont Park construction meant the July 4 Racing Festival was conducted at the Spa as well, that doesn’t stop Saratoga Springs from being a showcase of the best horse racing.

The Diana is no exception. Even though it drew a field of only six horses, it is a case of quality over quantity. Every horse in the race comes in out of another start in Grade 1 company. All but one of the runners finished in the money, and even the one who needs to bounce back won a Grade 1 at Keeneland two starts back. The race is truly a showcase of the best the filly and mare turf division has to offer.

The forecast calls for a chance of rain Friday and Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. This makes it vital to check the weather and scratches before placing your bets on Saturday. Scratches can happen for any reason, of course. And, with some horses being dependent on how much they like firmer or softer footing, making sure you know who gets the right footing can be the key to a smart bet.

These are the best bets for the 2025 Diana Stakes:

1. She Feels Pretty (2025 Diana Stakes odds: 1-1)

She Feels Pretty is the divisional leader, and if she runs her usual race, it will be difficult to beat her. Even though the field came up short, she has been able to handle six- and seven-horse fields with modest and even slow pace scenarios before. Her stalking style should be a good fit, especially with likely pacesetter Be Your Best being a horse who still has to prove her class against horses like this.

The distance is also perfect for this daughter of Karakontie. She is a Grade 1 winner going as long as 1 1/4 miles, but has won at the top level going as short as a mile, and she absolutely thrived at 1 1/8 miles when winning the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) at Keeneland last year.

The weather is a small question, as there is some chance of rain on Friday and Saturday. If that comes through, it will soften up the turf, which is not She Feels Pretty's favorite footing. However, the best horses just win, and that was on full display last out in the New York (G1). Even though the yielding ground was not She Feels Pretty's favorite, she fought through it, led in upper stretch, and dug in to deny the consistent and classy Beach Bomb by half a length.

2. Excellent Truth (2025 Diana Stakes odds: 5-2)

Chad Brown always brings a strong contingent to filly and mare turf races at Saratoga, and this race is no exception. One of his entrants, Dynamic Pricing, is ground-dependent: probably an underlay if the ground comes up firm to good, but if a lot of rain falls Friday and Saturday and the turf gets yielding, make sure to give her an extra-long look. On the other hand, Excellent Truth appeals no matter what.

Though she has yet to win in the United States, her two stateside starts have been close seconds at the top level. Based on her form from France, the extra distance can move her forward. She is also ground-agnostic: she can run a big race whether the ground is firmer or softer, an uncommon point of versatility for a horse who started their career abroad and moved to the United States, since so many horses on that trajectory make it in search of firmer footing.

It's also a positive that Flavien Prat, who shines in the biggest races, keeps the mount. It suggests he is the "A" entrant from the Chad Brown barn, and Brown has had a hammerlock on the Diana in recent years. If Excellent Truth runs her best effort, she can help him keep up that streak.

3. Be Your Best (2025 Diana Stakes odds: 6-1)

In a race with just six runners, speed is an asset. Be Your Best is the one who has it, and her outside draw puts her in the perfect place to get a clean break and clear off. The 1 ⅛-mile trip suits her well: it's a long enough distance to get her on the front end over the stalkers (and not to attract the truly sharp sprinter-miler types into the field), and she stayed it well in the Gamely (G1) last out.

Of course, she is a pace-related long shot, and there are reasons to demand a price. One is the footing: she is better proven on firmer ground than rain-affected footing. Her best form has come on firm ground, unsurprising for a horse whose classiest form has come at tracks like Santa Anita and Gulfstream. However, she has run some decent efforts on good going, and that off-the-board finish two back at Keeneland could have also been partially a question of not getting the lead. The slightly longer distance of this race really should help her make the top.

Another reason to demand a price is, of course, class. Though the Gamely is a Grade 1, the west-coast Grade 1 races on the grass don't tend to be as deep as the ones in New York. Still, she doesn't need to race out west, as evidenced by her graded wins at Gulfstream and Aqueduct. She has even won twice over the lawn at Saratoga before she moved to the Saffie Joseph, Jr. barn. So, if Be Your Best runs her best in the Diana, she has a chance to steal it on the front end at a price.

