2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Final Bets and Player Props for PSG vs. Chelsea

We're arrived at the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Sunday's clash between Chelsea vs. PSG?

FIFA Club World Cup Final Betting Picks for PSG vs. Chelsea

PSG were the best team in Europe over the second half of the season, and despite slipping up against Botafogo in the group stage, PSG have been the best team at this Club World Cup.

While PSG to win at -170 is a quality bet in my eyes, I'm opting to take them to win the first half at +105.

In their past two matches, Luis Enrique's side has bested Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, two of the world's best, and they've done so with relative ease, beating Madrid 4-0 and Bayern 2-0. Against Real Madrid, PSG completely dominated, amassing 7 shots on target to Madrid's 2 and holding 69% of the possession.

Chelsea certainly have talent, but they're likely worse than both Bayern and Real Madrid. While the Blues deserve credit for reaching the final, they haven't had to beat another top-tier side to get here, taking down Fluminense, Palmeiras and Benfica in the knockouts so far.

Everything points to PSG in this clash.

Doué has been fairly quiet at the CWC, and because of that, we can get him at plus-money to score or assist -- much friendlier odds than what are available for PSG's two other attackers, Ousmane Dembele (-155) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (-125).

Now is a good time to pounce.

Doué emerged as an elite winger over the second half of last season, and he stamped that with a lights-out showing in the Champions League final, scoring twice and adding an assist in PSG's route of Inter.

Although Doué has only one goal and no assists through six starts at the CWC, he's still been a key cog. He's played at least 78 minutes in five of the six games, with the lone exception being a 65-minute appearance in last round's blowout win against Real Madrid. He's racked up 11 shots (6 on target) and 22 crosses over the six matches, so he's been active and dangerous.

PSG are -178 to score at least two goals, and I like Doué's chances of getting in on the fun.

