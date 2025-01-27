Buccaneers Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

For the second straight season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South despite heading into Week 13 with a losing record. Though ultimately eliminated from contention by Wild Card Weekend's end, it was an overall encouraging campaign for Baker Mayfield and company.

Baker churned out career-highs in passing yards (4,500), touchdowns (41), rushing yards (378), and completion percentage (71.4%). Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Baker were the only QBs to throw for 4,000+ yards and 40+ touchdowns this season. Turnovers have still been a big issue, but Mayfield nonetheless continues to climb the ranks.

The Bucs have a chance to level up heading into 2025 but figure to have a busy offseason following the departures of offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers. Tampa Bay will be hiring their fourth OC in as many years.

With that, let's check out how Tampa Bay's offseason will look.

Overall Offense: 5th

5th Pass Offense: 4th

4th Rush Offense: 7th

7th Overall Defense: 17th

17th Pass Defense: 22nd

22nd Rush Defense: 11th

Team's Impending 2025 Free Agents

Chris Godwin, WR

Lavonte David, ILB

Anthony Nelson, OLB

Greg Gaines, D

Ben Bredeson, G

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, OLB

Chase Edmonds, RB

Tavierre Thomas, CB

Kyle Trask, QB

William Gholston, DE

Iosua Opeta, G

Justin Skule, T

Sterling Shepard, WR

Troy Hill, CB

Shaq Barrett, OLB

Robert Hainsey, T

Bryce Hall, CB

Mike Edwards, S

Royce Newman, G

Eric Banks, DE

Ryan Neal, SS

K.J. Britt, LB

J.J. Russell, LB (restricted free agent)

Kaevon Merriweather, S (exclusive rights free agent)

C.J. Brewer, DE (exclusive rights free agent)

Here's a look at Tampa Bay's list of impending free agents, per Spotrac.

Chris Godwin is one of the top WRs across the league that will hit the market this offseason. He sustained a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 7 after churning out three straight 1,000-plus yard campaigns. Other key starters are hitting free agency, including Lavonte David, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and Ben Bredeson.

David is still operating on a high level but just turned 35 years old. With only $23.9 million in cap space (12th-fewest), Godwin could be a tough commodity to retain. The Bucs can pull off a Godwin bring-back by the skin of their teeth, but retaining him and David would prevent them from making a free agency splash otherwise. That would make winning the draft and replenishing their personnel all the more important.

Team's 2025 NFL Draft Picks

19th overall

2nd round

3rd round

4th round

5th round

7th round

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

The Buccaneers currently have six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including one in each of the first five rounds. This is where we will see their offseason upgrades come to fruition.

Although Tampa Bay owns the eighth-lowest draft capital (per Tankathon), the organization has emerged as one of the better decision-making units in the league.

They've struck gold on some first rounders (Vita Vea, Tristan Wirfs) and found a deeper gem in Bucky Irving just last year. The 125th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft eventually won a starting gig in his freshman campaign, handling 202 carries for 1,122 yards and 8 touchdowns -- good for 5.4 yards per carry. Thus, we can feel somewhat confident that Tampa Bay will handle this year's draft resources properly.

Team's Top Offseason Needs

Linebacker

Cornerback

WR depth if Godwin is not retained

The Buccaneers have plenty of clear strengths, making their offseason needs fairly distinct.

Tampa Bay finished the season with a fifth-ranked offense, ranking fourth in the passing game and seventh on the ground. The O-Line is strong while rookies Irving and Jalen McMillan should look to make the sophomore jump.

The team had a glaring weakness on defense in 2024, ranking 22nd against the pass and forcing the fourth-fewest interceptions despite opponents passing on them at the third-highest clip. In turn, it would make sense for the Bucs to dedicate key draft resources toward supplementing the pass D.

Linebackers Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David, Anthony Nelson, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will all enter free agency this offseason. Tampa Bay has room to bring these players back but there is a lack of youth and talent here. Jalon Walker, Tyler Booker, and Jihaad Campbell are some of the top linebackers expected to go in the top-50 in this year's draft and could emerge as key targets for the Bucs.

The secondary needs reinforcements after nabbing just seven interceptions and letting up the fifth-highest passing touchdown rate this season. That won't cut it with a turnover-prone Baker on the other side. Tankathon currently projects the Bucs to nab Notre Dame standout Benjamin Morrison with the 19th overall pick. Other top corners in this year's class includes Shavon Revel Jr., Jahdae Barron, and Maxwell Hairston.

If Godwin ends up leaving, Tampa Bay should look to invite a new target into their receiving room. McMillan was huge for them down the stretch following Godwin's injury, but that also exposed Trey Palmer and other backups as lackluster options. Thankfully, Mike Evans has almost always proved to be durable, though we started to see that change during his 11th season in the league.

