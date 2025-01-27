Colts Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

The Indianapolis Colts concluded the 2024 season with an 8-9 record in Shane Steichen's second year as the team's head coach. Indy has now missed out on the playoffs in four consecutive seasons while they didn't get any closer this year to figuring out if Anthony Richardson is the long-term answer at quarterback.

With the Colts hoping to take a step forward in 2025, let's take a look at Indianapolis' impending free agents and team needs ahead of a pivotal offseason.

Overall Offense: 19th

19th Pass Offense: 23rd

23rd Rush Offense: 16th

16th Overall Defense: 15th

15th Pass Defense: 29th

29th Rush Defense: 7th

Colts' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Ryan Kelly, C

Mo Alie-Cox, TE

Joe Flacco, QB

E.J. Speed, LB

Julian Blackmon, S

Ashton Dulin, WR

Taven Bryan, DT

Dayo Odeyingbo, DE

Danny Pinter, G

Ronnie Harrison, S

Mark Glowinski, G

David Long, CB

Trey Sermon, RB

Kylen Granson, TE

Juwann Winfree, WR

Sam Ehlinger, QB

Will Fries, G

Grant Stuard, OLB

Trevor Denbow, S (restricted free agent)

Wesley French, C (restricted free agent)

Ryan Coll, G (exclusive rights free agent)

Here's the Colts' list of impending free agents this offseason, per Spotrac. The two most notable names that could potentially hit the open market for Indy this offseason are Ryan Kelly and Julian Blackmon.

Since being taken in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Kelly has been the starting center for the Colts, making 124 career starts (including the playoffs). Even though Kelly turns 32 years old in the offseason and logged his fewest starts in 2024 (10) since 2017, he's just one year removed from being the 11th-highest graded center, per PFF.

On the other hand, Blackmon has started in 11-plus games in four of his five seasons with the Colts, registering a career-best 16 starts in 2024. Over the past two seasons, Blackmon has combined for 174 tackles, 12 pass deflections, 7 interceptions, and 3 fumble recoveries.

Colts' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

14th overall

2nd round

3rd round

4th round

5th round

6th round

7th round

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

Before compensatory picks are handed out, the Colts currently hold seven draft picks entering the 2025 NFL Draft, per Tankathon. After defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime in Week 18, Indianapolis secured the 14th overall selection in the first round.

With plenty that can change between now and the beginning of this year's draft, FanDuel Research's Austin Swaim has the Colts taking safety Malaki Starks out of Georgia with the No. 14 pick in his 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Colts' Top Offseason Needs

Defensive Back

Tight End

Interior Offensive Line

The Colts featured one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL this season, ranking 29th in schedule-adjusted pass defense. Aside from potentially replacing Blackmon at safety, Indy would be wise to bolster their entire secondary alongside veteran Kenny Moore.

In recent years, the Colts have tried deploying a variety of tight ends to no avail, with Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson set to hit free agency. Indianapolis could choose to address the tight end position early in this year's draft and/or via free agency as they want to give Anthony Richardson more weapons ahead of his third year in the league.

Along with Kelly potentially departing, Danny Pinter, Mark Glowinski, and Will Fries are all unrestricted free agents in the interior offensive line of the Colts. With Indianapolis boasting a top-10 rushing offense -- in terms of rushing yards per game -- over the last two seasons, they'll put a ton of effort in making sure their interior trench unit is a strength of the roster in 2025.

