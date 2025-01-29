Steelers Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

In what has become a common occurrence for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team from the Steel City was bounced from the playoffs in the Wild Card Round after securing a 10-7 record in the regular season. Head coach Mike Tomlin has still yet to finish with a record under .500, but the Steelers are hoping to get back to being legitimate contenders in the AFC.

With plenty of decisions awaiting the Steelers, let's take a look at their impending free agents and team needs ahead of free agency and the draft.

Overall Offense: 22nd

22nd Pass Offense: 18th

18th Rush Offense: 28th

28th Overall Defense: 7th

7th Pass Defense: 12th

12th Rush Defense: 6th

Steelers' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Mike Williams, WR

James Daniels, G

Donte Jackson, CB

C.J. Henderson, CB

Justin Fields, QB

Nate Herbig, G

Elandon Roberts, LB

Najee Harris, RB

Damontae Kazee, S

Kyle Allen, QB

Van Jefferson, WR

Mycole Pruitt, TE

Russell Wilson, QB

Tyler Matakevich, LB

Cameron Sutton, CB

Calvin Anderson, T

James Pierre, CB

Max Scharping, G

Ben Skowronek, WR

Dan Moore, T

Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE

Jaylen Warren, RB (restricted free agent)

Jeremiah Moon, LB (exclusive rights free agent)

Ryan McCollum, C (exclusive rights free agent)

Here is the list of impending free agents for the Steelers this offseason, per Spotrac. At the moment, Pittsburgh is slated to have the 14th-most cap space available ($43.3 million) in the NFL with plenty of marquee decisions needing to be made at premium positions.

For starters, both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to hit free agency. While the Steelers are expected to bring back either Wilson or Fields, there isn't much clarity about who Tomlin prefers to be the starter in 2025.

Sticking on the offensive side of the ball, it remains to be seen if Pittsburgh retains Najee Harris after the team elected not to pick up his fifth-year option before the 2024 campaign. Jaylen Warren -- who has been the more explosive runner in recent years -- is also a restricted free agent, so the Steelers' backfield could look a bit different next season.

As for the defense, Pittsburgh could look to re-sign Donte Jackson after he made 15 starts and logged 71.4% of the defensive snaps this season. Jackson was also acquired in the trade that sent Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers.

Steelers' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

21st overall

2nd round

3rd round

4th round

5th round (via Los Angeles Rams)

7th round (via New Orleans Saints)

7th round (via Atlanta Falcons)

7th round (via Washington Commanders)

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

Before compensatory picks are rewarded, the Steelers are currently slated to have eight draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, per Tankathon. After being eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh earned the 21st overall pick in the first round.

Our Austin Swaim has the Steelers selecting Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III with the No. 21 pick in his early 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Steelers' Top Offseason Needs

Wide Receiver

Defensive Line

Cornerback

While George Pickens has tallied 900-plus receiving yards in back-to-back years, it remains to be seen if he can be a consistent No. 1 option in Pittsburgh's aerial attack. Even if Pickens is viewed as a long-term piece, the Steelers still desperately need to bolster their receiver room, and it comes at a perfect time with this year's draft class looking like another deep group.

Cameron Heyward put together another fantastic season for the Steelers in 2024, but the veteran defensive lineman will be 36 years old when the 2025 campaign kicks off. Despite Keanu Benton being a player to build around in the defensive trenches -- whether it be keeping him at nose tackle or moving him to defensive end -- Pittsburgh still needs to strengthen their defensive front alongside T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

If the Steelers don't bring back Donte Jackson, then they'll need to find another outside cornerback to pair with Joey Porter Jr. moving forward. On the other hand, if Jackson returns, then Pittsburgh would be wise to add a nickel cornerback given their defensive scheme.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.