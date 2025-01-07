Cowboys Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season was disappointing to say the least. After entering the campaign with postseason aspirations, Dallas would finish 7-10 -- a deflating record compared to three straight 12-5 finishes from 2021 to 2023.

Following an offseason of questionable moves, this front office has been under fire after the deflating season. A slew of injuries only made the issues more alarming; Dak Prescott's season-ending hamstring injury sustained in Week 9 and Micah Parsons' high ankle sprain that held him out from Week 5 to Week 9 were some of the notable absentees.

Plenty of uncertainty still surrounds this franchise as coach Mike McCarthy's future seems to be up in the air, especially after the Chicago Bears requested to interview the Cowboys' head man. Dallas has plenty of work to do this offseason. What could be the Cowboys' route to success?

Overall Offense: 28th

28th Pass Offense: 27th

27th Rush Offense: 30th

30th Overall Defense: 29th

29th Pass Defense: 16th

16th Rush Defense: 31st

Cowboys' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Rico Dowdle, RB

Zack Martin, G

Brandin Cooks, WR

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE

Osa Odighizuwa, DT

Eric Kendricks, LB

Jourdan Lewis, CB

Linval Joseph, DT

Cooper Rush, QB

Trey Lance, QB

C.J. Goodwin, CB

Chauncey Golston, DT

Carl Lawson, DE

Brock Hoffman, C (restricted free agent)

Chuma Edoga, T

Nick Vigil, LB

Carlos Watkins, DT

KaVontae Turpin, WR (restricted free agent)

Markquese Bell, S (restricted free agent)

Israel Mukuamu, CB

Amani Oruwariye, CB

Darius Harris, LB

Bryan Anger, P

Trent Sieg, LS

The Cowboys have a long list of impending free agents, per Spotrac. Several veteran starters could be big losses, including guard Zack Martin, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, cornerback Jourdan Lewis, linebacker Eric Kendricks, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks. A few former stars like Martin and Lawrence could be done in Dallas after missing several games in 2024. Others, including Cooks, could be addition by subtraction.

Perhaps the most important free agents will be running back Rico Dowdle, center Brock Hoffman, and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

In a weak rushing attack, Dowdle averaged 96.7 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry over the final seven games of the season. Hoffman was a late season breakout and could be the replacement for Martin after recording a 62.1 pass blocking grade and 68.9 run blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus. Odighizuwa logged a 78.5 PFF pass rushing grade, making him a valuable pass rusher in the interior.

With the ninth-lowest cap space entering the offseason, Dallas will have to pick and choice its free agents wisely, and Dowdle and Odighizuwa seem like the most worthwhile re-signings.

Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

12th overall

2nd round

3rd round

5th round

6th round

7th round (via Carolina Panthers)

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

Perhaps the only positive from the poor 2024 season: the Cowboys get a solid draft pick at 12th overall. Dallas has often drafted very well, meaning it could acquire more promising youngsters -- potentially replacing some of those free agents.

Ashton Jeanty of the Boise State Broncos has been the popular mock to the Cowboys in the first round as our Austin Swaim predicted in his first 2025 NFL Mock Draft of the offseason.

Targeting a wideout, such as the Ohio State Buckeyes' Emeka Egbuka, or a defensive player with high upside -- like Jalon Walker from the Georgia Bulldogs -- could be more exciting options. This would leave the running back position for the later rounds in a deep 2025 tailback class.

Cowboys' Top Offseason Needs

Wide Receiver

Running Back

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

As their 7-10 suggests, the Cowboys have a lot of work to do this offseason. The skill positions are big needs, including finding a consistent running mate for CeeDee Lamb and rounding out the running back room. The lines of scrimmage also need work as Zack Martin could retire this offseason, 2024 first-round offensive tackle Tyler Guyton comes off a shaky rookie season, and the defensive line is lacking edge depth while defensive tackle remains a need.

With little salary cap to work with, most of Dallas' needs will likely need addressed in the draft. As mentioned, the 12th overall pick should address one of these needs, whether its Jeanty, a receiver, offensive lineman, or a front seven defensive player.

How the Cowboys move in the 2025 NFL Draft will likely decide what this squad looks like next season. Dallas will need to grab multiple key contributors over the first few rounds to leap back into playoff contention.

