3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 8/21/25

Mystics at Sun

Connecticut Sun rookie Saniya Rivers has found her footing of late, averaging 13.2 points in 30.2 minutes over the last five games. She's cracked double-digit points in three of her last five games, but her odds to do so tonight are up at +138.

Considering Rivers' most recent outing (17 points on 6-of-9 shooting) came against the same Washington Mystics defense she's up against again tonight, 10 points shouldn't be an especially high bar for her to climb. That's especially true given her recent workload as Rivers has played at least 26 minutes in five straight games. For the season, Saniya Rivers has scored at least 10 points in 11 of 18 games she's played at least 25 minutes.

That trend could continue in another expanded workload versus this Mystics defense. Washington's defensive rating has plummeted to 107.3 in seven games since trading Brittney Sykes -- a mark which would rank bottom-five in the W over the full season. They've struggled to contain opposing guards away from home all season, permitting the third-highest field goal percentage to the position on the road.

Simply, Saniya Rivers' points prop has yet to catch up to her recent utilization and workload. In a plus matchup, that's a discrepancy I want to take advantage of, making Saniya Rivers to score 10+ points one of today's best WNBA bets.

Lynx at Dream

The top teams in the Eastern and Western Conference square off tonight when the Atlanta Dream host the Minnesota Lynx. Minnesota and Atlanta have the W's top two offensive ratings, and we've seen their previous head-to-head matchups result in plenty of points (188 and 176, to be exact).

So, while neither side plays at a particularly fast pace, this is a spot I'm interested in the over -- 161.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

Now, Minnesota is coming off a 75-point showing the last time out -- their lowest scoring total in this five-game stretch sans Napheesa Collier. There's a chance the Lynx get Collier (questionable) back from injury tonight, and that would further bolster my confidence in the over here. Minnesota's defense has held up in her absence, but Collier's insertion into the lineup could pay dividends for the Lynx offense. They've averaged 113.4 points per 100 possessions in Collier's active games this season, compared to just 103.1 without 'Phee.

But even if Collier sits, this 161.5-point over/under still feels too low. Prior to their most recent outing, the Lynx had averaged 85 points in four previous games without their star forward. Two of those four resulted in north of 161.5 total points. In total, 17 of Minnesota's 34 regular season games have gone over 161.5 total points.

For Atlanta, the scoring has been down of late -- and they're still not playing at a particularly swift pace. But they have gotten Rhyne Howard back in recent games, and that should help speed them up over the long haul. In Howard's active games, Atlanta's pace metric (94.8) would rank sixth in the WNBA. Without her, their 92.4 mark would rank second-to-last.

As such, we could see a faster-than-expected game between the W's top two offenses. That lends itself well toward the over, regardless of Napheesa Collier's ultimate status.

Mercury at Aces

Three-time MVP A'ja Wilson has been on a heater over the past few weeks, averaging 28.7 points across her last seven games. She's recorded at least 27 points in six of her last seven, including a 30-point performance against the Mercury back on August 15th.

Well, A'ja and the Aces are back against Phoenix tonight -- this time at home. Even with Wilson coming off three consecutive 30-point games, her odds to score 25+ points are a modest -110.

That's a line I'm targeting ahead of tonight's Aces vs. Mercury game. In two previous head-to-head matchups between the Western Conference foes, Wilson went for 30 and 26 points. That tracks, with Phoenix rating as a middle-of-the-pack paint defense and Wilson averaging the second-most points in the paint in the W.

Though 25 points is a high bar, Wilson's usage makes this prop well within reason. A'ja leads the WNBA with a 30.7% usage rate on the season, and she's averaging a league-high 17.1 field goal attempts at home.

The Mercury, meanwhile, haven't been as tough of a matchup outside of Phoenix. They dip to fifth in defensive rating on the road, also allowing the fourth-highest field goal percentage from within 8 feet.

Considering Wilson has scored at least 25 points in 11 of her last 20 games dating back to June 29th, these -110 odds for her to score 25 against the Mercury are worth considering on FanDuel Sportsbook.

