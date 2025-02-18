2025 NFL Draft Big Board: Top 50 Players Ranked

In my latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, I reference my "big board" or "board" on several occasions. It's a must if you're going to make a mock draft.

The Super Bowl ended nine days ago, so the NFL Draft process has just begun. Many say it officially started with the Senior Bowl in Mobile, but either way, there physically haven't been enough hours to fully scout every prospect in the draft.

That's why this board is constantly changing. My takes on a player a week from now might not be the same Friday depending on whose reel came across at what position between now and then.

I'll be very frank about my role as a wannabe scout. I've been invested in the NFL Draft for a long time, but I'm no film expert. I'm a college football junkie with a love for player props, meeting many of these guys before they declare with a spreadsheet and what I see every Saturday.

You don't care, though. It's draft season, and here's a fresh list to justifying calling me a hero or an idiot -- depending on where I rank your favorite players.

With some combination of stats, film, Senior Bowl workouts, and other fun nuggets, here are the top 50 on Swaim's Big Board as of this publishing.

Note: Consensus big board rankings come from MockDraftDatabase.com.

Top 50 Players in the 2025 NFL Draft

Note: These rankings are weighted by positional value. Quarterback, offensive tackles, defensive linemen, and corners will rate higher. Running backs, wide receivers, offensive guards, and linebackers will rate lower.

Rank Player Position College Positional Rank 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) QB1 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State EDGE1 3 Travis Hunter CB Colorado CB1 4 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado QB2 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan DL1 6 Will Campbell OT LSU OT1 7 Tyler Warren TE Penn State TE1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Higher Than Consensus

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Swaim's Rank: 11th

Consensus Rank: 40th

FanDuel Research has become the home for the "Jaxson Dart should be a top-10 pick" campaign.

My colleague Jim Sannes' rankings of 2025 NFL Draft quarterbacks produced Dart as the QB1 on an analytical basis, and Dart's film matches that sentiment. With a noticeable focus on progressing through several reads, Dart can make NFL-level throws to all areas of the field and dramatically improved his line-of-scrimmage responsibility in a breakout 2024.

Frankly, the criticism of the Mississippi Rebels' offense isn't fair. Dart's 11.9 average depth of target (aDOT) this season was better than either of the slam-dunk first-round QBs. He's a playmaker with underrated ability to move.

I can't see a world where NFL teams dig in and Dart lasts any longer on the 2025 board than Michael Penix Jr. did.

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Swaim's Rank: 12th

Consensus Rank: 20th

The Senior Bowl was a huge help to Mike Green.

Green's height (6'3") and weight (251) at the event were a huge arrow up to a small-school prospect that was rumored to have size issues. Dismantling my OT3, Josh Conerly Jr. from the Oregon Ducks, on a drill repetition didn't hurt, either.

The former Marshall Thundering Herd got the "first-round flu" after two days in Mobile to the point where he didn't even play in the game.

I'm very "proof in the pudding" with pass-rushers. Green's 17.0 sacks led FBS last year, showing those moves he showed off at the Senior Bowl actually can lead to dropping the quarterback.

This class badly needed a no-doubt EDGE2 behind Abdul Carter, and he delivered.

Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Swaim's Rank: 23rd

Consensus Rank: 49th

I try not to be insanely spicy. Scouts are good at their jobs, and it's easier to not force hot takes. Tre Harris as my WR1 is, unfortunately, spicy.

Harris' production with Dart was insane this year. He cleared 1,000 receiving yards in just over six healthy games and became the first power conference wideout ever to post 5.00 yards per route run (YPRR) with at least 200 routes.

At 6'3", 215 pounds, Harris' frame reminds me of a Courtland Sutton or Tee Higgins type where it's not at the cost of speed or making guys miss.

Of course, there is the medical red flag here when he missed so much time -- even leading into the Senior Bowl. That could be a non-starter for teams, but knowing what I know between his tape and production, I have no idea how he's not WR1 in a weak class.

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Swaim's Rank: 25th

Consensus Rank: 57th

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish didn't end up in the title game by accident.

All year, Notre Dame's secondary was dominant despite projected top-50 pick Benjamin Morrison's season-ending injury on October 12th. They allowed just 6.0 yards per attempt (YPA) through the CFP, which was ninth-best in the country.

Xavier Watts was their best member throughout the dance. Watts had 83 tackles and 6 interceptions, including one he housed against the USC Trojans. Watts may well have the best motor and instincts for the ball of any safety in the draft even if Malaki Starks' tools are better.

Especially considering how effective Kyle Hamilton has proven from a similar spot of Marcus Freeman's secondary, I can't believe one of these playoff teams won't add him as a high-floor contributor on the back end.

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Swaim's Rank: 43rd

Consensus Rank: 58th

Harold Fannin Jr. is a perfect example of why I'd love to go to the Senior Bowl myself.

Fannin apparently struggled with in-line blocking at the event, and he's only 6'3", so his first-round dreams were probably dashed. You can't really take a tight end who can't play all three downs that early.

However, he's oozing with potential as a pass-catcher. He led all of FBS with 117 catches and 1,555 yards for the Bowling Green State Falcons while adding 10 touchdowns. His 21st birthday isn't until June, and the Senior Bowl reports went the other way during red-zone practice.

Can he get better as a blocker? Of course. Keep in mind, he also posted these stats with Bowling Green's Connor Bazelak (56.6 QBR), including at least 137 yards against two top-25 schools this year. A smart NFL team will find a way to use him.

Lower Than Consensus

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Swaim's Rank: 28th

Consensus Rank: 8th

I've got to be honest. I just don't see it with Tetairoa McMillan.

Watching his comps like Drake London and Mike Evans in college, there was fluidity and playmaking against an elite level of competition. In a weaker Big 12, McMillan really just chewed up the underbelly behind a 33.3% target share.

Against the Big 12's top-four pass defenses, he failed to eclipse 80 receiving yards. Travis Hunter held him to 5 catches for 33 yards. He posted just 68 yards against an Arizona State Sun Devils defense that Matthew Golden (my WR4) torched for 149.

McMillian's hands, catch radius, and route running are obviously that of an NFL contributor, and he doesn't have durability concerns like Harris or Luther Burden III. I just don't think that justifies a top-10 pick in an era where it feels like we're forcing the position up the board.

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Swaim's Rank: 34th

Consensus Rank: 18th

I've got dealbreakers for first-round prospects, and Shemar Stewart missed one.

Stewart was one of the Senior Bowl's biggest winners. The Ringer's Todd McShay called him the best player in Mobile. His tape does show relentless effort and motor that an NFL defensive coach is going to love.

I need the ribeye if I'm going to a steakhouse, though.

With the Texas A&M Aggies, he posted just 65 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Oh, that wasn't just this year. That was for his entire three-year college career, and you can't blame defensive attention when Nic Scourton (my EDGE7) was on his team this season.

The recent Stewart love is all too reminiscent of Jalon Walker's rise up the boards to do exactly zip in the NFL. I'll pass at what sounds like a top-20 pick.

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Swaim's Rank: N/A

Consensus Rank: 22nd

Though I have minimal doubt he'll go in the first, Colston Loveland doesn't seem particularly special to merit that draft capital.

I understand Loveland endured some really awful quarterback woes this year, but that's not dissimilar to Michael Mayer two years ago as the one target for his Notre Dame squad lacking talent at QB and WR. Mayer still posted 809 yards and 9 touchdowns in his senior year; Loveland was at 582 yards and 5 touchdowns against a so-so schedule.

I think there's an incredibly clean comp for the lanky tight end: Dalton Schultz. There isn't anything Schultz does poorly, but he just isn't a significant difference-maker in any of his offenses.

I've still got the Michigan Wolverines' top target as my TE4 in a deep class, and he's worth a Day 2 pick, but Tyler Warren, Elijah Arroyo, and Harold Fannin Jr. have production markers and/or physical tools that project them as potential top-10 contributors across the NFL.

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Swaim's Rank: 41st

Consensus Rank: 34th

The best safeties in the NFL all cover. It's the ultimate responsibility of the position compared to a linebacker.

That's why it shocked me that NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ranked Nick Emmanwori as his best safety in the class. I'm not even sure that's his spot. A better scout than me, Jeremiah even notes he is best deployed as a box safety around the line of scrimmage.

At 6'3" and 227 pounds, he's huge for the position. The combine will be crucial for him because a comical number on the 40-yard dash for that size probably locks him into Round 1.

Emmanwori had multiple pick-sixes this year, but he also doesn't seem natural in man coverage and can get lost in zone. He's an interesting evaluation in a great South Carolina Gamecocks system.

I like him, but I'm a bit perplexed where he falls on the Kyle Hamilton-to-Isaiah Simmons scale of a hybrid, freakishly-athletic safety that isn't best deployed as a pure coverage option.

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Swaim's Rank: N/A

Consensus Rank: 42nd

I weight quarterback heavily on the board. I'm usually out entirely when one doesn't show up in the top 50 and still is rumored to be a Day 2 pick.

That's where I'm at with Jalen Milroe. The desire to chase athletic tools in lieu of college accuracy probably died with Anthony Richardson's selection, but Milroe isn't even Richardson on an athletic front. He's only 6'2" with 8.75" inch hands, the latter of which is a much bigger issue.

Milroe failed to complete 50.0% of his passes in two of his last three college starts, capping an underwhelming 2024 campaign with just 2,844 passing yards. Most hoped for a leap under Kalen DeBoer, who authored Michael Penix's 2023 season, but it came rushing with 726 yards and 20 scores.

There's no doubting his athleticism for the position in general, but the red flags are pretty alarming around his passing when Richardson, Justin Fields, and Trey Lance have all flopped with better athleticism and similar-to-better efficiency in college.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Think you know who is going first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL Draft odds to check every market available on the NFL's marquee offseason event.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.