3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 8/21/25

Best MLB Player Props Today

Giancarlo Stanton was absent from the starting lineup on Wednesday but seems to be doing just fine after smashing a two-run bomb while pinch-hitting to lift the New York Yankees over the Tampa Bay Rays in extras.

Tonight, the Yankees (69-57) and Boston Red Sox (68-59) will kick off a four-game series. It's still only August, but it feels like this series will help determine which club is playing come October. I like Stanton's chances to make his mark.

Lucas Giolito will take the bump for Boston. A shover, Giolito is prone to hiccups every now and again and his 5.27 expected ERA in contrast to his 3.63 ERA tells us he could be in for a reckoning in the dog days of the season. It doesn't help that his K rate is down to 13.6% across his last five starts. Since the All-Star break, he's permitted a 41.5% fly-ball rate and 1.8 home runs per nine innings on just a 14.8% K% to right-handed hitters.

Stanton has posted a .310 BA, .362 ISO, .672 SLG, and 48.0% fly-ball rate in same-handed matchups this season. He's logged 40 RBIs through 46 games, notching at least one in 50.0% of games where he was in the starting lineup. I see value in backing these +125 odds.

Gunnar Henderson has recorded at least two bases in 12 of his last 24 games and touts a .316 ISO, .579 SLG, and only a 17.0% strikeout rate across the past two weeks.

A matchup against a weak right-hander could lead to another great night at the plate for Henderson.

Jason Alexander will toe the rubber for the opposing Houston Astros. He comes in with a 4.74 ERA, 4.43 xERA, 4.45 xFIP, and 18.4% strikeout rate through 43 2/3 IP in 2025. The northpaw coughs up a .235 ISO and 1.40 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

Henderson is a menace against righties, showing a .308 batting average, .538 slugging percentage, and just a 19.9% strikeout rate versus this handedness. At home in the split, he rocks a stellar .352 BA, .655 SLG, and 192 wRC+. Notably, he's logged two-plus bases in 9 of his last 12 home games.

Sonny Gray has posted seven-plus Ks in three straight games, upping his K rate to an elite 26.9% mark.

Can the veteran keep it up against a Rays team that struck out 16 times last night?

On the season, Tampa Bay's active roster shows only a 20.5% strikeout rate against RHPs. But across the last 30 days, they struggle with a massive 25.8% K% (third-highest in MLB), including a 26.0% K% versus right-handers. They also show a meh .288 wOBA (28th) and .353 SLG (28th) in the split.

The Rays are in poor form while Gray rocks a legit 2.97 xFIP -- good for the sixth-best mark among eligible MLB starters.

Gray has logged six-plus Ks in 52.0% of starts and five-plus Ks in 80.0% of starts (including 11 straight outings). But given this matchup, we can consider supporting Gray's alternate strikeout lines.

