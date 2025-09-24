NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4
The matchups in a Week 4 NFL lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
If you're looking for additional betting info for Week 4 in the NFL, we have you covered with betting odds for each of the big matchups.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, one of the league's top receivers, should have a big day through the air on Thursday, as the Arizona Cardinals (2-1) own the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL. The two teams will match up at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sept. 25.
- Game Preview: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Favorite: Cardinals (55.65% win probability)
- Spread: Seattle (-1.5)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Steelers vs. Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1), who both took home a win in their last game, will go head to head at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 28. In their previous games, the Vikings won 48-10 versus the Bengals, and the Steelers defeated the Patriots 21-14.
- Game Preview: Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Favorite: Vikings (57.56% win probability)
- Spread: Minnesota (-2.5)
- Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Channel: NFL Network
Patriots vs. Panthers
On Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET, the New England Patriots (1-2) will attempt to rebound from their recent 21-14 loss to the Steelers when they take on the Carolina Panthers (1-2) at Gillette Stadium. The Panthers won their last tilt 30-0 against the Falcons.
- Game Preview: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
- Projected Favorite: Patriots (67.03% win probability)
- Spread: New England (-5.5)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Lions vs. Browns
Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions (2-1) will get a tough test when they match up with the Cleveland Browns (1-2), who own the league's fourth-best pass defense, on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET. St. Brown is seventh-best in the league in receiving yards.
- Game Preview: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions
- Projected Favorite: Lions (86.64% win probability)
- Spread: Detroit (-8.5)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Bills vs. Saints
The Buffalo Bills (3-0) should light up the scoreboard on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET, when they host the New Orleans Saints (0-3) at Highmark Stadium. While the Bills are putting up 34.0 points per game (fourth in NFL), the Saints are surrendering 15.7 points per contest (29th in league).
- Game Preview: New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Favorite: Bills (88.12% win probability)
- Spread: Buffalo (-16.5)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Buccaneers vs. Eagles
On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, a pair of the best offensive performers in football will be featured when QB Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) visit pass-catcher Emeka Egbuka and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0).
- Game Preview: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (56.11% win probability)
- Spread: Philadelphia (-3.5)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Texans vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans (0-3) are in action on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium versus the Houston Texans (0-3).
- Game Preview: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
- Projected Favorite: Texans (79.89% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-7.5)
- Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Giants vs. Chargers
On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, two outstanding pass-catchers will be on display when Quentin Johnston and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) visit Malik Nabers and the New York Giants (0-3).
- Game Preview: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants
- Projected Favorite: Chargers (75.94% win probability)
- Spread: Los Angeles (-6.5)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Falcons vs. Commanders
When the Washington Commanders (2-1) and the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) meet on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET, the Commanders will be looking to follow up their recent victory over the Raiders with another win, and the Falcons will be trying to bounce back from a loss to the Panthers.
- Game Preview: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Favorite: Commanders (60.16% win probability)
- Spread: Washington (-1.5)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Rams vs. Colts
After going down 33-26 to the Eagles in their previous contest, the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-0), who are coming off a 41-20 win over the Titans. The game is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 28.
- Game Preview: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Favorite: Rams (56.09% win probability)
- Spread: Los Angeles (-3.5)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
49ers vs. Jaguars
On Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, a pair of outstanding running backs will be featured when Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) host Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1).
- Game Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Favorite: 49ers (55.89% win probability)
- Spread: San Francisco (-3.5)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Chiefs vs. Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens (1-2), who were defeated by the Lions in their last tilt, visit the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs took down the Giants in their last game.
- Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Favorite: Ravens (62.17% win probability)
- Spread: Baltimore (-2.5)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Raiders vs. Bears
Caleb Williams will lead the Chicago Bears (1-2) into their matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
- Game Preview: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Favorite: Raiders (50.54% win probability)
- Spread: Las Vegas (-1.5)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
