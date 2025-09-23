Lions vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4
The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Detroit Lions facing the Cleveland Browns.
Lions vs Browns Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lions win (86.6%)
Lions vs Browns Point Spread
The Lions are 8.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Lions are -110 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -110 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.
Lions vs Browns Over/Under
Lions versus Browns on Sept. 28 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.
Lions vs Browns Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Browns-Lions, Cleveland is the underdog at +360, and Detroit is -461 playing at home.
Lions vs Browns Betting Trends
- Detroit has won twice against the spread this year.
- Two Lions games (out of three) have hit the over this year.
- The Browns have posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Cleveland is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season.
- One Browns game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.
Lions vs Browns Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: DET: (-461) | CLE: (+360)
- Spread: DET: -8.5 (-110) | CLE: +8.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
