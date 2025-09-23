Lions vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Detroit Lions facing the Cleveland Browns.

Lions vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (86.6%)

Lions vs Browns Point Spread

The Lions are 8.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Lions are -110 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -110 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Browns Over/Under

Lions versus Browns on Sept. 28 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Lions vs Browns Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Browns-Lions, Cleveland is the underdog at +360, and Detroit is -461 playing at home.

Lions vs Browns Betting Trends

Detroit has won twice against the spread this year.

Two Lions games (out of three) have hit the over this year.

The Browns have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Cleveland is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season.

One Browns game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

Lions vs Browns Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DET: (-461) | CLE: (+360)

DET: (-461) | CLE: (+360) Spread: DET: -8.5 (-110) | CLE: +8.5 (-110)

DET: -8.5 (-110) | CLE: +8.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

