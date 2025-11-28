NHL
Blue Jackets vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Blue Jackets vs Penguins Game Info
- Columbus Blue Jackets (11-9-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (11-6-5)
- Date: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: NHL Network
Blue Jackets vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blue Jackets (-140)
|Penguins (+116)
|6.5
|Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Blue Jackets win (56.7%)
Blue Jackets vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -215 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are +172.
Blue Jackets vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Blue Jackets versus Penguins matchup on Nov. 28 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.
Blue Jackets vs Penguins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +116, and Columbus is -140 playing at home.