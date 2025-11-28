Blue Jackets vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Game Info

Columbus Blue Jackets (11-9-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (11-6-5)

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: NHL Network

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blue Jackets (-140) Penguins (+116) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (56.7%)

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -215 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are +172.

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for the Blue Jackets versus Penguins matchup on Nov. 28 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +116, and Columbus is -140 playing at home.

