NHL

Blue Jackets vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Game Info

  • Columbus Blue Jackets (11-9-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (11-6-5)
  • Date: Friday, November 28, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blue Jackets (-140)Penguins (+116)6.5Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Blue Jackets win (56.7%)

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -215 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are +172.

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Blue Jackets versus Penguins matchup on Nov. 28 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +116, and Columbus is -140 playing at home.

