Texans vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 4

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Houston Texans taking on the Tennessee Titans.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Texans vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texans win (79.9%)

Texans vs Titans Point Spread

The Texans are 7.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Texans are +100 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -122 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Texans vs Titans Over/Under

Texans versus Titans, on Sept. 28, has an over/under of 38.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Texans vs Titans Moneyline

The Texans vs Titans moneyline has Houston as a -340 favorite, while Tennessee is a +275 underdog on the road.

Texans vs Titans Betting Trends

Houston has no wins against the spread this year.

The Texans have yet to go over the total this season.

The Titans have won once against the spread this year.

Tennessee has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

Two Titans games (out of three) have hit the over this season.

Check out even more in-depth Texans vs. Titans analysis on FanDuel Research.

Texans vs Titans Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-340) | TEN: (+275)

HOU: (-340) | TEN: (+275) Spread: HOU: -7.5 (100) | TEN: +7.5 (-122)

HOU: -7.5 (100) | TEN: +7.5 (-122) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!