NHL
Hurricanes vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads in action on Friday, up against the Winnipeg Jets.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Jets Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (14-7-2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (12-10)
- Date: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-225)
|Jets (+184)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.2%)
Hurricanes vs Jets Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Hurricanes are +114 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -140.
Hurricanes vs Jets Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Jets matchup on Nov. 28, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Hurricanes vs Jets Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -225 favorite at home.